NEW LAW: Government Can Take Kids If Parents Don’t Accept Their “Gender Identity”

The Marxists truly have a foothold in Canada these days. In Ontario, they have just passed a law that allows the government to remove children from a home if the parents refuse to recognize gender fluidity. That is child abuse on the government’s part, not the parents. Parents are being told to accept their children’s “gender expression.” Bill 89, The Supporting Children, Youth and Families Act of 2017, was overwhelmingly passed in a 63 to 23 vote. Shame on Canada.

Parents are now mandated to accept mentally unbalanced behavior from their children instead of guiding them out of it and into a normal, sane and functional lifestyle. Christian homes are being targeted here primarily. This new, fascist law requires a parent or legal guardian to “direct the child or young person’s education and upbringing in accordance with the child’s or young person’s creed, community identity and cultural identity.” The law also deleted verbiage that allowed parents or a family to raise children according to their religious beliefs.

From TheBlaze:

Ontario, Canada passed a law that allows government to intervene in family life if parents of children with gender identity issues don’t accept their kids’ “gender expression,” Lifesite News reports. Bill 89 — also knows as The Supporting Children, Youth and Families Act of 2017 — was overwhelmingly passed in Ontario with a 63 to 23 vote. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now The new law stipulates that children’s services workers and family judges take into consideration a child’s “race, ancestry, place of origin, color, ethnic origin, citizenship, family diversity, disability, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression” when determining whether or not a child will remain with their parents or foster families. Michael Couteau, the Minister of Child and Family Services, and who initially introduced the bill, said that he would consider parental discrimination on the basis of gender identity “a form of abuse when a child identifies as one way and a caregiver is saying ‘No, you need to do this differently.’” He continued, “If it’s abuse, and if it’s within the definition, a child can be removed from that environment and placed into protection where the abuse stops.”

Jack Fonseca, who is a senior political strategist for the Campaign for Life Coalition, noted that “with the passage of Bill 89, we’ve entered an era of totalitarian power by the state, such as never witnessed before in Canada’s history,” and that the new law is a “threat” to people of faith. Yes, it is… America better take note of it. “Make no mistake,” Fonseca added. “Bill 89 is a grave threat to Christians and all people of faith who have children, or who hope to grow their family through adoption.”

Authorities now have the power to order law enforcement to “bust down your door, and seize your biological children if you are known to oppose LGBT ideology and the fraudulent theory of ‘gender identity’, if for instance, some claim is made that your child may be same-sex attracted or confused about their ‘gender,’” according to Fonesca. And Christian churches are not saying a peep about this… most notably the Catholic church. Christians must put a stop to this and do so immediately. The state should not have the final say on how you raise your children… gender issues or not. Canada… the perfect place to live no more.