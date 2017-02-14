Big Government Wastes Our Money Paying People to Eat Asparagus and Then Sniff Their Pee

The federal government confiscated $1,084,840,000,000 in tax revenues in the first 4 months of the fiscal year — and still managed to spend $156,940,000,000 more than it took in. This amazing feat was accomplished by wasting the money in ways that defy any normal person’s imagination. For example:

A taxpayer-funded study set [out] to find out if people can smell their own “asparagus pee.” Researchers at Harvard on two active studies that received over $3 million last year surveyed nearly 7,000 people to determine if their urine smelled funny after eating the vegetable. The results were published in the BMJ scientific journal, which uses its final edition each year to publish articles that are “quirky, amusing, and creative—but all scientifically sound.”

“Quirky, amusing, and creative” is the federal approach to spending. But it may be more amusing for bureaucrats than for taxpayers.

The researchers found that most white Americans cannot detect the “rather malodorous bouquet” of asparagus pee. However, we can smell the malodorous bouquet of an overgrown government that arrogantly wastes our money.

Next they will mandate warning labels on asparagus.

