Federal Government Spends $20,000 on Leftist Musical About Lesbian Illegal Alien

The stories in the news come and go, but the wasteful federal spending that is bleeding us to death goes on and on and on:

The National Endowment for the Arts is spending $20,000 for a musical about a lesbian illegal immigrant who is in love with an ICE agent. The San Francisco Mime Troupe, a self-described socialist theater group, received the funding in the first round of grants awarded under the Trump administration.

Meet the new boss, who spends like the old boss.

The musical is entitled Walls.

The lead character is Zaniyah, a criminal illegal alien and lesbian struggling with mental health issues.

Progressives should have no trouble identifying with her.

This is not San Francisco Mime Troupe’s first foray into taxpayer-financed moonbattery:

The group received a $20,000 grant last year for the musical "Freedomland," which follows the story of a grandson of an ex-Black Panther who returns from fighting in Afghanistan to find "another war zone at home" where "young Black men … are in the crosshairs!"

"Unarmed black men being killed by the cops and they can just get away with it," said one actor when describing the play.

Again we learn that America is racist and sucks. Capitalism sucks too:

The San Francisco Mime Troupe put on Black Panther puppet shows in the 1960s, and performed the musical 1600 Transylvania Avenue, which decries “corporate bloodsuckers” and capitalism as the “personification of greed.”

Creating wealth is greedy. Confiscating the wealth other people have created is noble.

The theater group uses the logo of a red star, to show solidarity with socialists and communists.

They are not exactly subtle regarding their seditious objectives. Yet still the federal government funds them — with our money.

The San Francisco Mime Troupe has received $461,000 from the NEA since 1998.

Trump has made noises about closing off this geyser of waste. However, the NEA was just handed a $2 million increase earlier this year.

Federal waste visualized.

