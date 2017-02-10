Connecticut Jacks Up Fees for Gunowners, Creating Self-Defense Inequality

Moonbats have a real problem with income inequality, so they ought to be concerned with the self-defense inequality Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy wants to impose:

Malloy is proposing to increase the state portion of the pistol permit fee from $70 to $300. He also is proposing the cost of the initial 5-year pistol permit fee from $140 to $370. … Additionally, Malloy is proposing to increase background check fees from its current $50 to $75.

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League isn’t much liking it.

“We feel that the increase of Pistol Permit fees 400 percent is astronomical,” Scott Wilson, CCDL president said. “This will have a deep impact on those who only wish to protect their own lives, and the lives of their families. Many Connecticut gun owners are struggling with the current economic conditions in our state.”

When moonbats hostile to the Second Amendment put the screws to gun owners through fees and taxes, it is the poor who will find it significantly more difficult to defend themselves. As liberals constantly remind us, the well-to-do can always afford to cough up a little more.

Of course, there is a big difference between income inequality and self-defense inequality. Real incomes never have been and never will be equal, even under communist totalitarianism, but we all have an equal right to defend ourselves. Exorbitant punitive fees infringe on this right.

Malloy finds devious ways to infringe on fundamental rights.

