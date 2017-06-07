Father Tries Drowning Infant Twins With Bare Hands But DIES After 12-Year Old Girl Steps In

It’s hard for anyone to know how they will react when faced with a terrifying situation. But when one 12-year-old girl was confronted with horrific violence, and she had the courage and good sense to act immediately… and by doing so, likely saved several lives.

The 12-year-old girl was living at the house when Michelle Forrells also moved in with her twin babies, presumably to escape her estranged husband, Leland Foster. Foster had been living over 100 miles away, but he still showed up at the home to wreak terror on its inhabitants.

A 911 call reported that Foster was threatening Forrells with a knife, while screaming could be heard in the background. Foster allegedly pulled Forrells and her twins, who were only three months old, into a bathroom. Foster began trying to drown the babies when the 12-year-old girl ran to get help.

Cash Freeman is a neighbor, and when he was alerted to what was happening by the 12-year-old girl, he reacted quickly. Freeman grabbed his gun and broke into the house. When he saw Foster trying to drown the babies, he shot him twice, killing him. Freeman later said that he did what he had to do to save the babies, but was concerned that he may face charges for his heroic actions. The district attorney will decide whether or not to bring charges against Freeman, but sources say it is unlikely, with the district attorney’s office reportedly viewing the shooting at this time as “excusable and justifiable”.

Neighbors also applauded Freeman for his actions. “Who knows what would have happened to the babies if he hadn’t intervened?” Summer Pierce said. “They might not have made it.”

“It’s awful because I’ve held the babies, and, like, I’ve played with them, and I just gave them clothes yesterday,” she continued.

Foster had a history of domestic abuse, and had been charged in 2011 with domestic abuse by strangulation and arson in the first degree.