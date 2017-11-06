Good Guy With Gun Stopped Texas Shooter

The one thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun:

A concerned neighbor who heard the Texas church massacre unfolding on Sunday went and grabbed his rifle and tried to stop it — opening fire on the shooter and chasing him down in a stranger’s truck, a report says. … A resident told the local ABC affiliate KSAT that he teamed up with her boyfriend and the two gave chase for several minutes in his truck before the alleged gunman, Devin Kelley, eventually crashed the vehicle he was in. Authorities said the armed neighbor may have saved countless lives by opening fire on Kelley and forcing him to flee the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs during his 11:30 a.m. massacre.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Police can’t be everywhere. But armed citizens can.

CNN reports that the hero wounded Kelley, who then shot himself.

Liberals who oppose gun rights would disarm this presumably law-abiding citizen, allowing Kelley to finish killing everyone in the church and then get away. Laws would not have disarmed Kelley, who had been denied a license to carry a gun according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

On a tip from Bodhisattva. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.