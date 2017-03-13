JUST IN: State Pushing for Gun Confiscation

Liberals are fanatical about seizing guns from law-abiding Americans, but they tend to run into problems each time. But that doesn’t mean they’re about to give up. They also don’t seem to care about how stupid their gun-free plan actually is. And now, one state is looking to confiscate guns, despite that pesky little second amendment.

Illinois is one of the least gun-friendly states in the country, with some of the harshest gun laws in existence. Yet Chicago still has the highest rate of gun deaths in the country. Yet liberals continue to insist that if they only institute even harsher gun laws, the violence will improve.

Democrats in the state legislature would allow officials to confiscate guns from law-abiding Americans, as long as a family member or law enforcement officer puts forward a petition saying that the person is a danger to themselves or others. The proposed law, Senate Bill 1291, The Lethal Violence Order of Protection Act, would also prevent the person from purchasing any other guns in the future. The petition must also “describe the type, and location of any firearm or firearms” that the person owns.

The bill does not require evidence proving that the person in question is, in fact, a danger to themselves or others. Yet it seems that the bill allows for their guns to be seized regardless, as long as someone comes forward calling them dangerous. So it seems that, at its core, this is just another attempt by Democrats to take guns away, to get past the Constitution.

Do you think this bill should be allowed to pass?