The Senate Votes to REMOVE Obama Era “GUN BAN LIST” You Didn’t Know We Had

This is great news! The Senate has voted to quash Obama’s anti-gun rule that mandated that anyone on Social Security that sought any form of assistance with their finances or taxes was to have their Second Amendment rights stripped in the name of mental health. They were placed on the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, which is in effect a ‘gun ban list’. This took gun rights away from some of the most vulnerable out there… the elderly. Sanity has returned constitutionally under President Trump’s administration and the Senate made the right move here. I commend them for it.

“This regulation unfairly stigmatizes people with disabilities,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said this week, according to the Washington Examiner. “If the regulation is not repealed, it will allow the agency to very unfairly deprive Social Security recipients of their Second Amendment rights. This is essentially a national gun ban list,” he added. And it was always meant to function as one since Obama was anti-gun and was stripping all Americans of their Second Amendment rights incrementally.

From Young Conservatives:

Great news from the Senate! A group of people whose Second Amendment rights were impaired under Obama have just gotten help from the Senate. From TheBlaze: The Senate voted this week to undo an Obama-era rule that conservatives have argued unduly limits the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. In December 2016, former President Barack Obama’s White House issued a rule requiring the Social Security Administration to report anyone needing third-party assistance to manage their Social Security benefits to be placed in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, which would bar them from purchasing a firearm. The problem of course is the ambiguity of ‘third party assistance.’ While one might obviously want to prohibit potentially violent mentally ill person from possessing a weapon, there are all manner of conditions contained within the rule for which you would not want to impair someone’s right, particularly given someone who might be in even greater need of defense because of disability or disease.

A number of Democrats sided with the Republicans on this one. In 2015, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who voted to overturn the Obama mandate, said in a statement that he was against an SSA rule on gun ownership because it “is a blatant infringement on the Second Amendment rights of millions of Americans.” Three other Democratic senators — North Dakota’s Heidi Heitkamp, Indiana’s Joe Donnelly and Montana’s Jon Tester — and Maine Sen. Angus King, an Independent who caucuses with Democrats, voted with the Republicans.

I have no doubt President Trump will sign this and it is a great first step. But there is a lot to undo constitutionally after Obama trashed our rights the way he did. Grassley and other Republicans in Congress, have argued that the Obama-era rule is too vague and wrongly prevents certain people from owning or purchasing a gun. And the National Rifle Association supports cutting the controversial rule. The Congressional Review Act makes it possible for conservatives to walk back the last-minute Obama regulation. The Act allows Congress to shoot down recently imposed regulations if majorities in both chambers agree and if the president signs the resolution. This is indeed a great move to reinstate our Second Amendment rights.