Woman ATTACKS Mike Rowe For Attending Gun Show, He Responds With PERFECT Proposal!

Television personality Mike Rowe recently attended the Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show in Los Angeles… and it made one of his so-called fans furious. Marla W. ripped him to shreds for “associating with a bunch of gun nuts,” but Rowe had a genius response.

Rowe didn’t respond with anger towards Marla. Instead, he explained to her why he chose to attend and described what the show was like. “I wanted to do something different for the millennials at mikeroweWORKS, so I called a guy I met through The SEAL Family Foundation, and asked if he could arrange a ‘non-traditional corporate team event. Something that might allow my team to rub elbows with veterans,” he explained.

“[I]t was a great day, Marla, and I wish you could have joined us,” he continued. “We started with skydiving … After that, we reconnoitered to an undisclosed location and introduced ourselves to Matt, Bobby, Jeremy, and Danielle – four SEALs who spent the last fifteen years getting shot at by bad guys and returning the favor — with far superior results.”

So the “gun nuts” that were attending the gun show were actually military veterans. “Obviously, you and I have a difference of opinion regarding the role of the Second Amendment, but thanks to the First Amendment, we can express our differences,” Rowe said.

But then, he dropped a major bomb.

“As for you Marla – you can either stomp off in a cloud of righteous indignation, or you can accompany me to the SHOT Show as my guest, and see what all the fuss is about,” he concluded. “Either way, it’s nice to have choices, don’t you think?”

WOW. That was the perfect response — classy, while still getting his point across. Way to go, Mike!