Anti-Hillary posters with The Walking Dead theme surface in LA

This is fantastic and it’s why I absolutely adore Sabo and Unsavory Agents! His posters have surfaced again in Los Angeles and Hollywood… this time his target again is Hillary Clinton and it’s a doozy. Fans of the ‘Walking Dead’ will flip over this one. It’s vintage Sabo – irreverent and as politically incorrect as they come.

His newest creation nails it: “Negan wants 50% of your shit. Hillary demands it all.” Exactly right… if she gets into office, she’ll take all our rights, all our income and all our freedoms. She’s a blood-sucking demon straight out of Hades. The posters are showing up everywhere with signature blood splatter for aesthetics. Negan would be a dream compared to the Hildabeast. Maybe he should run for the presidency. With Hillary’s voter fraud, a legion of zombies is probably shuffling to the voting booths… one body part at a time. She certainly has the un-dead vote.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

The artwork from conservative artist Sabo consists of blood-spattered text reading, “Negan wants 50% of your shit. Hillary demands it all.” The Walking Dead has been hijacked by a prolific street artist to protest Hillary Clinton and the presidential nominee’s entire Democratic Party. The artwork from conservative artist Sabo consists of blood-spattered text reading, “Negan wants 50% of your shit. Hillary demands it all.” The sentiments are based on Negan, a new villain on AMC’s hit show who expressed his desire for stuff that doesn’t belong to him. “In the spirit of The Walking Dead’s newest villain, Negan, I drew up these posters and placed them outside of the AMC Studio offices in Santa Monica, as well as near the CNN building on Sunset Boulevard, where there will be an anti-Hillary protest,” Sabo tells THR. “The first time I heard Negan ask for ’50 percent of everything you had,’ my first thought was, ‘damn, only 50 percent?’ And he’s asking! If Democrats had their way, they’d take everything by decree.”

Sabo is an unabashed conservative Republican deep in the bowels of Hollywood. Not an easy go of it for sure. And he has done ‘Hillary’ art before. See it here – warning: may not be safe for work – you’ve been warned. Man, he should tell us how he really feels. Heh.

Clinton will wield power as only a despot can. If she succeeds in getting elected, we can only pray that somehow the Congress keeps her in check. Of course, they did a crappy job with Obama, so hope fades in that arena.

Sabo started displaying his political opinion in art form when he got sick and tired of having liberal memes shoved down his throat. He was brilliant with Ted Cruz – his posters in support of him were iconic to say the least. And his posters showing his disdain for Bernie Sanders are epic. Take a walk on the wild political side… you just might find that you really like it.