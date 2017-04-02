Bill Maher absolutely destroys Hillary Clinton with one brutal sentence [VIDEO]

Every once in a while, I find myself agreeing with the likes of Bill Maher. A man I consider a vile reprobate, but who periodically gets it exactly right. It’s confusing, but at times… refreshing. He does it here again, with the unlikely support of Rick Santorum. Maher utterly destroys Hillary Clinton by telling her to just stay in the woods. Don’t bother coming out and sticking your head up again in politics. He says it just confirms that it’s true that it is always about the Clintons. Maher wants the Hildabeast to give others a chance to do what she couldn’t… win.

Maher compares Hillary to the infamous losing Mets first basemen, Bill Buckner. Apropos. That may be funny, but it’s oh so true. She has decades of scandal attached to her from both her politics and Bill’s. She’s lost the presidency multiple times. This time was supposed to be her time and she lost to a reality TV personality. An old shoe could have beaten this sea hag. It’s not just the right that hate her… EVERYONE hates her. So, Maher is right.

I hate that Maher’s female panelist actually went the racist and sexist route immediately. Knee jerk much? Honey, your idiocy is showing.

From The Daily Caller:

Bill Maher criticized reports that Hillary Clinton is mulling another political run on HBO’s Friday broadcast of “Real Time.” “Hillary, stay in the woods, OK?” the liberal commentator stated before comparing the former secretary of state to infamous Mets first baseman Bill Buckner. WATCH: “You had your shot. You fucked it up. You’re Bill Buckner. We had the World Series, and you let the grounder go through your legs.” “Let someone else have the chance. The fact that she’s coming back, it just verifies every bad thing anyone’s ever thought about the Clintons, that it’s all about them.” “Let some of the other, shorter trees get a little sunlight.”

Maher was reacting to Clinton saying that she was “ready to come out of the woods” by stating that he wishes people like Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein who called Clinton the lesser of two evils would admit they were wrong. Hillary wasn’t the lesser of two evils… she was just simply evil and when you have a leftist like Maher saying it, you’d better listen.

The leftists on the panel agree that Hillary’s loss was terrible, but they don’t get it was inevitable with her as the candidate. In response to Hillary calling Bill O’Reilly a racist and sexist over a joke made about Maxine Waters hair (which truly is a joke), he said this: “She spoke out about a joke,” Maher said. “You know what, this is why the Democrats lost the election in the first place. Because they cannot get their priorities straight, and they never fail to take the bait about little bullshit issues.” I absolutely agree. And Maher took exception to the joke even being racist just as I did… it was about HAIR.

Former Sen. Rick Santorum made it clear that even he can take a joke, noting he often comes on the show and listens to Maher bash his religion of Catholicism.

“Don’t be outraged at every offense, that’s one of the problems we have,” Santorum told an upset Tanden. “Stop the fake outrage that’s going on.”

“It’s not fake outrage,” she responded.

“It is fake outrage,” he said. “Well, if it isn’t fake outrage you should learn to take a joke and move on.”

That’s the problem… perpetual outrage and victimhood. Maher is right – move on from Hillary and knock off the over sensitivity.