BREAKING: Hillary Emerges from Hiding – Makes Major Announcement

Hillary Clinton has been laying relatively low since losing the election in November. Everyone has been waiting to see what her next move will be. Will she run for office again? Will she finally retire from politics? For now, it appears that she’s going to return to the paid speaking circuit.

Clinton gave a video statement for the 2017 MAKERS conference, in her first on-camera statement since Donald Trump’s inauguration in January. In the speech, she focused on women, telling female leaders to “step up and speak out”, and to “be bold”. “Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that, yes, the future is female,” she said.

“Just look at the amazing energy we saw last month as women organized a march that galvanized millions of people all over our country and across the world,” she continued “Now more than ever we need to stay focused on this year’s conference: Be bold. We need strong women to step up and speak out. We need you to dare greatly and lead boldly. So please, set an example for every woman and girl out there who’s worried about what the future holds and wonders whether our rights, opportunities and values will endure. And remember, you are the heroes and history makers, the glass ceiling breakers of the future. As I’ve said before, I’ll say again, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world.”

The MAKERS Conference was held at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. The theme was “Be Bold”, and the goal was to give women the chance to tell their stories. Other women who have spoken at the conference include Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Clinton has argued that the protests against the Trump administration are just the beginning. “We watched women and men across this country and the globe stand up, speak out, and peacefully march for those values with one voice,” she said in an interview with People Magazine. “It was awe-inspiring. We have to keep up the momentum. I will never stop believing in this country and our collective future. We are still, and will always be, stronger together.”

Currently, Clinton is working on a collection of essays on the 2016 election that will be published in the fall. She also will give the commencement address at Wellesley College. And she will be resuming her affiliation with the Harry Walker Agency, putting her back on the paid speaker circuit again.