BREAKING: Hillary Retires From Politics – It’s All Over

Hillary Clinton is a lot of things. She is a former First Lady. She is a former presidential candidate. She was the Secretary of State. She was a senator. And she has always been a steady source of rumors and intrigue. Thanks to WikiLeaks, many of the lies and secrets she has kept are coming to light. In large part, that is what kept her from being elected.

For a time, rumors were flying around that Hillary Clinton might be considering running for mayor of New York City. I honestly do not see this ever happening. But people are still talking about it. Hillary came out in her first appearance since her concession speech the day after the election…. and she didn’t look good. In fact, she told the people that she didn’t want to be there. She wanted to be home with a book all curled up.

So to me, the thought of her being willing to throw herself into another election seems incredibly unlikely. After this devastating defeat, what could she possibly have to gain from running for the office of mayor? I think this woman probably just wants to dissolve into the background and forget this election ever happened.

I don’t think she is ready to move past the embarrassment of this election. She was beat by a man who no soul thought could win. She was projected to win by a landslide last time. She had every benefit. The President campaigned for her. Her husband, a former POTUS, campaigned for her. And the media was obviously on her side. But she still did not pull off the win. If there was ever evidence that the American people want change, this is it.

Last week, Virginia Gov. and Hillary pal Terry McAuliffe said Hillary was done with politics. From The Washington Post:

Asked if the Clintons are done with politics now, he said:

I think so, sure. I don’t think Hillary has any interest in running again. I’ll let her speak for herself. I haven’t asked her that. I think the president’s probably going to go back, working on all the good deeds he’s done before in helping people around the globe. You know, there are elections. We’ve got to move forward. As governor of Virginia, I’ve got to move forward.