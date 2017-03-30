BREAKING: New Huma Abedin Emails REVEALED – Maybe Hillary Should Start Running…

Hillary Clinton’s campaign — and political career — may be over, but that doesn’t mean the investigations into her corrupt and potentially criminal practices are. And it’s not just Hillary Clinton who is being investigated; her aides, like right-hand woman Huma Abedin, are as well. And a watchdog group has just released over 1,000 damaging records, including State Department e-mails that went unsecured.

Judicial Watch, a watchdog group, has obtained 1,200 pages of State Department records, which included 29 e-mails from Hillary Clinton, while she was Secretary of State, sent through unsecured e-mail accounts. The documents were received after Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information request to obtain “emails of official State Department business received or sent by former Deputy Chief of Staff Huma Abedin” while using a private e-mail address.

The e-mails contain “additional instances of Abedin and Hillary Clinton sending classified information through unsecured email accounts and contributors being given special access to the former secretary of state”.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“These emails are yet more evidence of Hillary Clinton’s casual and repeated violations of laws relating to the handling of classified information,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. “The Justice Department should finally begin an independent investigation into the Clinton email matter.”

According to Judicial Watch, the 29 e-mails they discovered prove that Hillary Clinton lied when she said that all of the e-mails she knew that were sent on an unsecured server were handed over to the Justice Department. Information was also disclosed in the e-mails from Jake Sullivan, then-Deputy Chief of Staff, that told both Clinton and Abedin about “former GTMO [Guantanamo] detainee Binyam Mohamed” and his request for “various classified intelligence documents” about his detention before he was taken to Guantanamo Bay.

Two April 2010 emails from Sydney Blumenthal, a close friend of Hillary’s, which have since been rated as classified, concerned the Kyrgyz Republic. Hillary had asked Abedin to print the information out for her. Clinton Foundation official Douglas Band sent e-mails to Abedin looking to answer requests for assistance from Philip Levine, who Judicial Watch described as “a fundraiser for the Clintons since the 1990s.”

It was also discovered that Abedin helped to plan the funerals for Bill and Hillary Clinton. “Planning is necessary and best done when they are still with us,” she wrote to Capricia Martin, the State Department’s chief protocol officer. The e-mails were went when Bill Clinton underwent heart surgery in 2010.