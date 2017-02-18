Chelsea Clinton Attempts To Get Witty On Twitter — And Gets ‘Completely Destroyed’ By Juanita Broaddrick

Man, I’m sure that when Chelsea Clinton pulled this on Twitter, she thought she was being uber clever. I’m positive that elusive synonym she was seeking on Twitter was ‘Donald Trump’. What she got instead was the ultimate mic drop response from Juanita Broaddrick. Her synonym for “sick,” “horrifying” and “awful” is of course, Bill Clinton. And she didn’t spare Chelsea… I don’t blame her. Bill Clinton allegedly raped Juanita in 1978 and got away with it. Chelsea should have known while trying to make some inane point about an illegal immigrant being detained, that it would bite her. Chelsea’s just not that savvy or witty for that matter. Thus, she was completely and utterly destroyed by Broaddrick.

The illegal immigrant is actually a transgender who was filing a domestic abuse report against her boyfriend. This is what moved Chelsea to venture into the Twitterverse and royally step in it. And for what? That transgender woman has a criminal record and has been deported a whopping seven times. ICE did everyone a huge favor deporting him/her or whatever. This happened in New Mexico and became a cause du jour for Chelsea. After being trout smacked by Juanita, Twitter ran with it.

From TheBlaze:

Chelsea Clinton took to Twitter this week asking her followers for some help identifying synonyms for the words “sick,” “horrifying” and “awful.” “I need a thesaurus. What’s another word for horrifying? Sick? Awful? Running out of adjectives these days that mean unconscionably terrible,” Clinton tweeting, linking to a story about an illegal immigrant who was detained when she sought a protective order against a domestic abuser. I need a thesaurus. What's another word for horrifying? Sick? Awful? Running out of adjectives these days that mean unconscionably terrible https://t.co/jFs2istGbH — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 16, 2017 Clinton received a lot of responses, but one Twitter user gave Clinton an answer she never expected. That user is Juanita Broaddrick, one of the myriad of women that has accused Clinton’s father, former President Bill Clinton, of rape or sexual abuse. Broaddrick alleges that Clinton raped her in 1978 when he was attorney general of Arkansas. She responded to Clinton’s request by tweeting, “Well, since you asked, Here’s my definition of horrifying, sick & awful. Answer: Your father, Bill Clinton.” https://twitter.com/atensnut/status/832675895315922944

Poor, poor Chelsea. I guess this goes to show that if you don’t teach your children about the rule of law, they grow up to be like… well, the Clintons. And hypocrisy runs in the lineage as well… both of Chelsea’s parents were all for stronger borders and cracking down on illegal immigration in 1995. But political winds change and so do the stances of politicians. Case in point.

I think we’ve all had more than enough of the Clintons. Chelsea needs to find another vocation not in the spotlight and far away from Twitter. Broaddrick is watching and she has never forgotten what she suffered at the hands of Bill Clinton. He is indeed the very definition of vile. No thesaurus necessary.

I think mom would qualify as well… https://t.co/qN4w2XPl5w — Jay Witbeck (@jdwitbeck) February 17, 2017

In which Juanita Broaddrick @atensnut completely destroys @ChelseaClinton and her a-hole father Mic drop, Juanita, mic drop https://t.co/HjqD97ydxC — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 17, 2017