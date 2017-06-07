Clinton Ally Dishes: Hillary Has Her HEART Set On 2020 Run [VIDEO]

Tell me this is a horrific joke. Hillary Clinton is delusional. She’s 70 years-old and will be 73 in 2020. She’s already in poor health, can you imagine her crawling up to a podium and hacking her brains out while fighting off seizures? Not a pretty picture. Not that anyone would attend her rallies. A close confidante of Clinton’s is now saying she has her sights set on the 2020 Democratic nomination. Good luck with that. Not going to happen.

It sounds to me as if Doug Schoen, a close friend of the Clintons, is saying that Clinton is indeed lost in her own fantasy here. After turning on everyone in her campaign, including her hubby and trashing the Democratic Party in general, this ought to be amusing in the extreme. Hillary has literally blamed dozens of others for her failure to win the presidency and has taken no personal responsibility for her shellacking at the hands of Donald Trump. She’s roundly hated by everyone out there. This would be funny if it weren’t so pathetic.

From Western Journalism:

Hillary Clinton has a vision of 2020 in which she is in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, a close Clinton confidante said this week. “Even if it’s only in her own mind, she is running,” Doug Schoen, who has long been close to the Clintons, told Fox Business News host Stuart Varney. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now “I was at an event with her and Bill Clinton last week and she made it very clear that she’s back in the game,” he said, noting that the tone of Clinton’s speeches makes it clear to him she is laying the groundwork for a political comeback. Schoen said, however, that Clinton will have to overcome not only the fact that she lost to President Donald Trump last year, but that in the wake of that defeat she turned on everyone associated with her campaign. “You can say you’ve made mistakes. I think it’s one of the keys to being a successful leader, is to understand and communicate what your failings have been, but she just blames everybody else,” Schoen said. Clinton continued that trend this week at the Code 17 conference.

Here’s a perfect example of her blame game: “I never said I was a perfect candidate, and I certainly have never said I ran perfect campaigns, but I don’t know who is or did. And at some point it sort of bleeds into misogyny,” she said. “I was swimming against an historic tide.” Right. It had absolutely nothing to do with you not campaigning in swing states or dissing the Democratic base. Or how about treating the working class and your black constituents like crap? None of that had anything to do with you having lady bits and you weren’t swimming against an historic tide… you were drowning in your own arrogance.

Clinton intends to stay in the public light… “I am very, you know, unbowed and unbroken about what happened, because I don’t want it to happen to anybody else. I don’t want it to happen to the values and the institutions that I care about in America. And I think that we’re at a really pivotal point. And therefore I’m going to keep writing and keep talking and keep supporting people who are on the front lines of the resistance,” she said. Sounds like she is indeed angling to run again. God help us.