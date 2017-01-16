Clinton Global Initiative Is On Its Death Bed…Closing Doors For Good [VIDEO]

By Tax Day 2017, the Clinton Global Initiative will close its main office in New York City. This caps off a long investigation into the organization’s allegations of pay-to-play. It took in millions and millions of dollars from entities and governments around the world, all seemingly predicated on those organizations or nations potentially having access to the next US President. Only it didn’t quite work out that way. Hillary lost and her CGI donors stopped giving.

Recently, the foundation filed their intention with the NY Dept. of Labor, to lay off 22 people at the Initiative. It is unclear how many of the approximately 200 employees will stay on or for how long. The closing, which was announced back in September while Hillary was still campaigning, is not a surprise.

The foundation has had trouble explaining how little they actually do, why they only use a small percentage of every dollar for their “work” and why the foundation is alleged to have used charitable donations to pay for Chelsea Clinton’s wedding. Nothing has been proven in regard to that allegation as of yet. But there are some John Podesta emails that make it appear as if that may be the case. Things just aren’t adding up. And now it looks like the party is over. No influence to sell, no reason to give money, no CGI. The world will be a better place without the corrupt fundraising arm of the Clinton Foundation. Pay-to-play is now no pay-no-play. Goodbye Clinton Global Initiative.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

See video regarding corruption investigation below.