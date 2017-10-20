Clinton Rape Scandal EXPLODES – Hillary Panicking… [VIDEO]

This past week, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal exploding in Hollywood, Monica Lewinsky jumped on board of Alyssa Milano’s social media hashtag campaign: #MeToo. The Clinton rape scandal exploded once again onto the scene and Juanita Broaddrick, who is now 74, was quick to speak up. She accused Bill Clinton of raping her in the 1970s. Since then, other women have lined up claiming they were raped or assaulted by Clinton.

Broaddrick called out Lewinsky, the former White House intern, on Thursday over the hashtag campaign. The hashtag went viral among women on social media. Lewinsky did not go into detail on how she was raped or assaulted, but expressed her support of other women who had been victims of sexual harassment and joined their ranks. Understandably, Broaddrick criticized Lewinsky for failing to come to her defense when she initially came forward with her accusations against Clinton in the 1990s.

“Better late than never Monica Lewinsky’s ME TOO. I have always felt sad for you, but where were you when we needed you?” she tweeted. “Your silence was deafening in the 90’s when Kathleen, Paula and I needed your voice.” Too true. I wondered as well why she did not step forward. Probably out of fear. Broaddrick was referring to Kathleen Willey and Paula Jones who have also accused Clinton of sexual assault or harassment.

Broaddrick has claimed for a very long time that Clinton raped her in her Little Rock hotel room while he was campaigning to be the governor of Arkansas. Of course, Bill Clinton’s lawyers have called her claim categorically false. That’s what lawyers do. Willey says she was sexually assaulted by Clinton in 1993 while volunteering at the White House. Clinton allegedly exposed himself to Jones in a Little Rock hotel in 1991 when he was governor. There have been others that made similar claims, but these three never went away.

Hillary has got to be in a panic between this resurfacing and the fact that she is snared in dirty dealings with the Russians. All three of these women appeared at a press conference with Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign where they spoke out about the allegations of sexual abuse against Clinton. All three accused Hillary Clinton of threatening them and trying to silence them. They were pictured sitting in the front row as Trump debated his opponent Hillary Clinton in St. Louis, Missouri. It was iconic to say the least.

Broaddrick has recounted how she met Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally when Bill was running for governor just weeks after she claimed the attack took place. It creeped her out… seriously. She said Hillary walked up to her, grabbed her hand and said: “We want to thank you for everything that you do for Bill… everything you do for Bill.” She didn’t know how to react to that. Broaddrick said she believes that Hilary’s approach was a threat to keep her quiet about the events of a couple of weeks earlier. She said the hard look in Hillary’s eyes still haunts her. She first made her claim that Clinton had raped her in 1999, more than two decades after it allegedly happened and hasn’t backed down since. Lewinsky, however, has been mostly silent since her romps in the White House with Clinton. She did keep the soiled blue dress though… just ick.