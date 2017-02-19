Closing in on Clinton! Hillary’s former aide faces criminal charges

Trying to put Hillary Clinton in prison while Obama was President and Loretta Lynch was having secret meetings with Bill Clinton was harder than everyone expected. Now that the powerful democrats are out of their position and have been replaced with members of the GOP, the forces that be are able to conduct their investigations without abrupt disruptions and distractions. But those democrats are GONE and the FBI can work as they wish.

Now the authorities are chipping away at the people under Clinton, possibly in hopes that they piece together enough evidence to charge Clinton with something that could lead to jail-time. Someone always cracks under pressure, so they’re potentially targeting the little guys in hopes they give up the head honcho, Mrs. Clinton.

Up next is Bryan Pagliano who is listed as a computer specialist who helped setup Hillary Clinton’s private server. He was voted to be in contempt of court for failing to comply with two subpoenas. He refused to answer questions about Benghazi (in 2015), but spoke to the FBI under immunity where he stated there was no successful breaches of the Hillary server which was located at her home.

Clinton is accused of being reckless with national security, a threat much greater than any alleged Russian hacking – which there is literally no evidence of because the DNC did not permit anyone to investigate their servers.

Fox News reports The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee…is seeking criminal charges against a former State Department employee who helped set up Hillary Clinton’s private email server. Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday asking him to convene a grand jury or charge Bryan Pagliano, the computer specialist who helped establish Clinton’s server while she was secretary of state. Pagliano did not comply with two subpoenas ordering him to appear before the oversight panel. The GOP-led committee later voted to hold him in contempt of Congress. Chaffetz said in a statement that allowing Pagliano’s conduct “to go unaddressed would gravely harm Congress’ ability to conduct oversight.” Pagliano refused to answer questions in 2015 from a House panel investigating the deadly 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya. He later spoke to the FBI under immunity, telling the bureau there were no successful security breaches of the home-brew server, located at Clinton’s home in suburban New York City. Pagliano said he was aware of many failed login attempts that he described as “brute force attacks.” Chaffetz and other Republicans cast Clinton as reckless with U.S. national security by insisting on using private communications systems at potentially greater risk of being penetrated by Chinese and Russian hackers.

At some point, one of the people going down will crack and give up something.

Do you think the authorities will piece this together and put Hillary in prison?