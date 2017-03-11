CRINGE!!! Bill Clinton Gives Advice On “Personal Decency” Because…He’s The Perfect Example [WATCH]

Maybe former President Bill Clinton should seriously consider making a run at stand-up comedy, because something he said this week is as laugh worthy as anything he’s ever done.

Clinton was given the keynote speaker role at an event at the Brookings Institution in honor of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. Well into his speech, Clinton said, “We have to find a way to bring simple, personal decency and trust back to our politics.”

…Seriously. That’s what he said.

YES! He really said that! It’s astonishing the crowd didn’t break out in laughter because a plea for decency and trust coming from Bill Clinton is utterly hilarious.

You’ve got to ask yourself if Clinton actually pays attention to what he’s saying, because it’s as if he’s living in an alternate universe where his words don’t actually mean what he says they mean.

Looking back, it would seem that there is an established pattern with the former president — using words to mislead his country in the course of a long, successful career.

The former president is many things, but one thing is certain — he is no pillar of decency or of trust for that matter…I know a couple of women who would agree.

For those of you who don’t have memories of his Presidency in the 90’s, remember, Clinton had an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky and then lied, UNDER OATH, about it. Then we have Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey and Jennifer Flowers, who have alleged for decades in some cases, that the former president sexually assaulted them.

This comment, while it is laughable in a sick kind of way, typifies the character of the Clintons — both Bill and Hillary. Bill Clinton has zero problem lecturing to the public what to do, but would never hold himself to the same standards. The very same goes for Hillary…

They both need to do America a huge favor and ride off into the sunset and never show their ugly mugs again.