Elizabeth Warren Throws Hillary Clinton Under The Bus – She’s Been Exposed

It would appear that the expulsion of Hillary Clinton is taking its first steps among the Democratic party.

After Donna Brazile admitted that her investigation into the DNC email hack informed her that Hillary Clinton’s campaign was basically running the Democrat bank account, she was forced to also acknowledge how deeply in debt their party was following the election.

Now, Hillary Clinton is facing fire from all sides, including people she could have considered allies at one point.

Like Elizabeth Warren.

Yes, now even Fauxcahontas is being forced to throw Hillary under the bus, reverse Thelma & Louise style. In a CNN interview with the always-moderate Jake Tapper, Warren actually admitted that Hillary rigged the election.

I know, I know, take some time to catch your breath, because it gets better.

Tapper began the interview by asking about some of the things that Brazile mentioned, including the agreement between Dems and Clinton to have her “control day-to-day operations at the DNC. The Clinton campaign controlling the party’s staffing, strategy, finances, communications and that agreement was entered into in August 2015, a year before she defeated Sen. Bernie Sanders.”

“This is a real problem,” she admitted. “But what we’ve got to do as Democrats now is we’ve got to hold this party accountable. When Tom Perez was first elected chair of the DNC, the very first conversation I had with him is to say, ‘You have got to put together a Democratic Party in which everybody can have confidence that the party is working for Democrats rather than Democrats are working for the party.’ And he’s being tested now.”

She’s absolutely right. This revelation is going to tear the Democratic Party right down the middle and push a lot of people away, if it hasn’t already. Now that the party is being forced to admit their secret dealings, it’s all about to come unraveled.

“This is a test for Tom Perez.,” she continued. “And either he’s going to succeed by bringing Bernie Sanders and Bernie Sanders’s representatives into this process and they’re going to say it’s fair, it works, we all believe it, or he’s going to fail. And I very much hope he succeeds. I hope for Democrats everywhere. I hope for Bernie and for all of Bernie’s supporters that he’s going to succeed.”

And the final blow? Tapper asked if Warren believed that the process was rigged in favor of Hillary Clinton. Her response? A simple and concise “Yes.”