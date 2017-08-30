FBI: ‘Lack Of Public Interest In Hillary Emails Justifies Withholding Docs’ – WHAT?

You’ve got to be freaking kidding me. The FBI is refusing to release Hillary Clinton’s emails because the requester has not shown that the public’s interest in disclosure outweighs the personal privacy interests of the subject. In other words, the FBI told attorney Ty Clevenger to get stuffed. There’s no way he can sufficiently prove that and they know it. A court order would probably override that, but good luck getting that. The FBI says lack of public interest in Hillary Clinton emails justifies withholding the documents.

President Trump should step in here. This just should not be allowed. We have a new director of the FBI, why doesn’t he overrule this? Clinton’s use of a secret email account on a private server to conduct government business while leading the State Department was front-page news for much of 2015 and 2016, and was so striking that the then-FBI Director James Comey broke with procedure and made both a public statement and appearances before Congress to talk about the bureau’s probe. This is corruption at the highest levels in the FBI.

From The Washington Times:

Hillary Clinton’s case isn’t interesting enough to the public to justify releasing the FBI’s files on her, the bureau said this week in rejecting an open-records request by a lawyer seeking to have the former secretary of state punished for perjury. Ty Clevenger has been trying to get Mrs. Clinton and her personal attorneys disbarred for their handling of her official emails during her time as secretary of state. He’s met with resistance among lawyers, and now his request for information from the FBI’s files has been shot down. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now “You have not sufficiently demonstrated that the public’s interest in disclosure outweighs personal privacy interests of the subject,” FBI records management section chief David M. Hardy told Mr. Clevenger in a letter Monday. “It is incumbent upon the requester to provide documentation regarding the public’s interest in the operations and activities of the government before records can be processed pursuant to the FOIA,” Mr. Hardy wrote. Mrs. Clinton, is the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, former chief diplomat, former U.S. senator, and former first lady of both the U.S. and Arkansas.

If Hillary Clinton’s email scandal isn’t sufficiently interesting enough to the public, I don’t know what is. The FBI eventually didn’t recommend charges against Clinton, concluding that while she risked national security, she was too technologically inept to know the dangers she was risking, so no case could be made against her. Every American out there knows that is utter bull feces.

The FBI says it will only release records from its files if a subject consents, is dead, or is of such public interest that it overrides privacy concerns. Attorney Ty Clevenger said, “I’m just stunned. This is exactly what I would have expected had Mrs. Clinton won the election, but she didn’t. It looks like the Obama Administration is still running the FBI.” Good call… yes, it is. “How can a story receive national news coverage and not be a matter of public interest? If this is the new standard, then there’s no such thing as a public interest exception,” he said. It’s a catch-22, which is exactly what the FBI intended here. They are complicit and they are protecting Hillary Clinton. The FBI needs a political enema.