Fox News Viewers Outraged After Shep Smith DEFENDS Hillary Clinton Over Uranium One Scandal [VIDEO]

Shepard Smith needs to move to another network. Seriously. He’s a terrible fit at Fox News. Yesterday proved that when he went into a full blown defense of Hillary Clinton over the Uranium One scandal. You would have been hard pressed to tell the difference between Shep and one of Hillary’s sleazy lawyers. Smith spent several minutes trying to debunk the Uranium One scandal. Viewers were incensed. The Clinton Foundation received millions of dollars from Russian energy officials shortly before Clinton was in the position to reject or approve the sale of Uranium One to Russia. He tried the argument that Clinton was only one of nine members on the panel that could have rejected the deal.

She may have only been one of nine, but Clinton held sway on the panel and she schmoozed the other members into approving the corrupt deal. Smith tried to say that the millions of dollars that came into the foundation, arrived several years before the deal was made. I contend that there is still money that was transferred that we don’t know about and I believe she was paid in advance to help with this scheme. Shep left out the point that it was a massive conflict of interest for Clinton.

Shep Smith also conveniently didn’t mention that the FBI was investigating Russian efforts to take over nuclear interests in the US through corruption and bribery, not to mention thuggery. This was before the Uranium One deal was approved. No one knew that and the FBI buried it. They didn’t even tell Congress. Which means there was collusion between the FBI and Clinton and yet, Jeff Sessions has done nothing about it. Don’t even get me started on that one today.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

The New York Times also pointed out that even if the Clintons are not guilty of a quid pro quo relationship, the deal represents “ethical challenges.” Ethical challenges? In my book, this is treason. Uranium is used in making nuclear weapons and is used for our national defense. In essence, Clinton sold that to the Russians. She sold out her own country for money… what would you call that?

“Whether the donations played any role in the approval of the uranium deal is unknown,” wrote The New York Times. “But the episode underscores the special ethical challenges presented by the Clinton Foundation, headed by a former president who relied heavily on foreign cash to accumulate $250 million in assets even as his wife helped steer American foreign policy as secretary of state, presiding over decisions with the potential to benefit the foundation’s donors.” Again, it is far worse than that and should be treated as such.

Hillary Clinton conspired with our biggest enemy to sell them resources used by our military so our enemy would have it and we wouldn’t. She took millions of dollars from that enemy and hid it. Shepard Smith is now trying to censor it and whitewash it. He needs to go and stay gone. I never watch the guy anymore.