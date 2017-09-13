Hillary Admits Wanting To Make VooDoo Dolls Of Reporters To Stick FULL Of Pins

Earlier this month, Hillary Clinton laughably spoke of becoming a preacher. I kid you not. I think she was considering using Christianity as some kind of political platform or that other way of making money. Well, she would make for a strange kind of preacher. In her new book, “What Happened,” she speaks of getting so frustrated over her email scandal that she was “tempted” to construct voodoo dolls in the images of “certain members” of the news media and Congress, and then “stick them full of pins.” How presidential. Maybe after that she can conduct a little animal or human sacrifice for dessert. I wouldn’t put it past her.

In her book she goes on and on about how unfair attacks against her were over her private email server. She insists they “were untrue or wildly overstated, and motivated by partisan politics.” No, they were motivated by her corruption and treasonous actions. And there are those out there still trying to bring her to account for her crimes. Those actions cost four men their lives in Benghazi at the very least. So, it wasn’t partisan politics that motivated that… it was seeking justice.

The list of people that Clinton is blaming for her presidential election failure is a long one. The only one not on there is Clinton herself. Clinton blames former FBI Director James Comey for her loss of the election in her book (along with a whole list of others), but relies on his 2016 testimony before Congress to try and justify her use of an unauthorized email server. She cites Comey’s statement that she only set it up as a matter of convenience in another attempt to explain the server away. “Given my inability to explain this mess, I decided to let other voices tell the story this time. I hope that it helps to connect the dots and explain what did and equally important, didn’t happen,” Clinton notes, adding that releasing her frustration is “good for her mental health.” I highly doubt that.

Now, we get to the voodoo part. Clinton continued: “It was a dumb mistake. But an even dumber “scandal.” It was like quicksand: the more you struggle, the deeper you sink. At times, I thought I must be going crazy. Other times, I was sure it was the world that had gone nuts. Sometimes I snapped at my staff. I was tempted to make voodoo dolls of certain members of the press and Congress and stick them full of pins. Mostly, I was furious at myself.” It would be very easy to excuse this as hyperbole, but stick with me. I don’t think it is, not in this case.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Hillary Clinton has written on her experiences with voodoo before. In her last book, Hard Choices, she went into detail concerning her attendance of a voodoo spirit ceremony with a “voodoo priest” during her honeymoon with Bill Clinton in Haiti in 1975. Boy, isn’t that romantic… not. She goes into detail concerning the adventure in her book. She makes it sound really fun, in an evil sort of way.

One of the most memorable experiences of our trip was meeting a local voodoo priest named Max Beauvoir. … He invited us to attend one of his ceremonies. We saw Haitians “seized with spirits” walk on hot coals, bite the heads off live chickens, and chew glass, spit out the shards, and not bleed. At the end of the ceremony, the people claimed the dark spirits had departed.

Wow… just wow. You know, I try to stay away from things like voodoo and Santeria. Evidently, Clinton enjoyed herself, which must be why she thought of the dark craft to use against her enemies. I doubt she really did set up voodoo dolls, but in the current climate in DC, nothing would surprise me. There has always been something wrong with Hillary Clinton. I joke and call her a witch… perhaps I should have said voodoo priestess.