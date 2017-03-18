Hillary Appears Once Again: Am Ready to ‘Come Out of the Woods’…AGONIZING! [VIDEO]

During a dinner for the Society of Irish Women in Scranton, PA, Friday evening, Hillary Clinton announced she is coming out. That’s right, on St. Patrick’s Day, dressed in green and wearing her best I-should-have-been-President smirk, Mrs. Clinton referenced the now infamous post-election loss photo of herself traipsing through the woods near her home, when she said, “I have a hard time watching the news, I’ll confess. I am ready to, you know, come out of the woods. And to help shine a light on what is already happening around kitchen tables, at dinners like this, to help draw strength that will enable everybody to keep going.”

No thanks. Go ahead and stay in the woods and off the political scene. America has had enough of your nonsense. Hillary may have a hard time watching the news, as she continues to wish she had won the election. But Americans are finding it much easier to watch the news now that she isn’t a regular part of it. Let’s keep it that way. The woods are lovely, dark and deep. Seems like a great place for Hillary to hang out.

And by the way, Hillary, what’s happening at kitchen tables is relief that you did not win. And that’s going to go a long way toward helping us all draw strength to keep going.

See video below.