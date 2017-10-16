Hillary Clinton Brands Trump As ‘Sex Assaulter’, Gives LAME Excuse For Bill’s Indiscretions [VIDEO]

Wow… this takes true chutzpah. Hillary Clinton actually had the nerve to brand President Trump a ‘sex assualter’ over the tape that came out last year. Let me be clear… I thought that tape was horrid and I actually thought it would cost Trump the election. But it didn’t. Regardless, the things he said on that tape are entirely different than the actual actions of sexual predators like Harvey Weinstein and Bill Clinton. This is deflection from Hillary once again. She said this in an interview last Friday on the BBC. She went to a foreign media source to trash the sitting President of the United States and they lapped it up.

Of course, she didn’t bother to mention the sexual misconduct of her own husband. And she did the interview with a deadpan face. She even laughably claimed that she never knew that Weinstein was a perv. Yes, she did, just as she knew her husband was ‘pestering’ other women. The BBC’s Andrew Marr asked for Hillary’s take on Harvey Weinstein and the exploding scandal in Hollywood. Grab your barf bags.

“It was just disgusting and the stories that have come out are heartbreaking,” she said. “And I really commend the women who have been willing to step forward now and tell their stories. It’s important that we not just focus on him and whatever consequences flow from these stories about his behavior,” she added, “but that we recognize this kind of behavior cannot be tolerated anywhere, whether it’s in entertainment, politics.” Except unless it’s Bill Clinton, right Hillary? You freaking hypocrite.

Then Clinton deftly segued into bashing President Trump, outrageously emphasizing her previous comment about not tolerating such behaviors in “entertainment” and “politics.” She alluded to the “Access Hollywood” tape that unfortunately had Trump discussing grabbing women by their privates. Clinton said, “After all, we have someone admitting to being a sexual assaulter in the Oval Office.” No, we don’t you seahag. Locker room talk is not the same as raping someone. Have Bill explain it to you.

When Hillary was confronted on Bill’s dalliances, she had an answer locked and loaded and ready to go. Marr brought up Hillary’s dismissal of three women who accused Bill of sexual assault: Kathleen Wiley, Paula Jones and Juanita Broaddrick. These are the women that President Trump brought onstage during the 2016 presidential debate. “The three women brought onto the stage by Trump attacking your husband, and you kind of dismissed them. Was that the right thing to do?” Marr asked Hillary. “Well, yes because that had all been litigated,” Clinton answered. “That was subject of a huge investigation, as you might recall, in the late ’90s and there were conclusions drawn. That was clearly in the past.”

Can you believe the nerve of this cloven-hooved harpy? It’s stunning. Litigation does not portend innocence and she knows it. It’s not in the past and never will be. Trump may have his flaws, but he’s a choir boy compared to Bill Clinton. Everyone remembers how Hillary Clinton threatened those women and how she shut people up over Bill. She’s an evil moonbat and certainly knew what Weinstein was doing… and didn’t care anymore then than she did when Bill was raping women.