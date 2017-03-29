Hillary Clinton Emerges… Makes INFURIATING Announcement

Well, the Hildabeast has crawled out of her hole and surfaced in, wait for it, leather. Gee, there’s nothing so sexy as a woman pushing 70 donning leather. Yikes. But what came out of her mouth was even more disgusting. She wasted no time in saying there was no place she’d rather be, other than the White House. Cringe. Glad we missed that bullet to the head. She said that while in San Francisco, addressing businesswomen. So very not funny. Then, without naming names, she went after President Trump, Sean Spicer, Bill O’Reilly and Republicans in general. She’s been hording her hatred and is now unleashing it.

First, she claimed that Trump had the ‘lowest’ amount of women in top jobs ‘in a generation’. That is a flat out lie. And she told that one repeatedly and with emphasis. Sean Spicer got into it with American Urban Radio Networks’ correspondent April Ryan. She kept going on about how the White House was going to repair its image. Spicer told her to stop shaking her head… and I’m sure that is in response to the fact that she came there to smear Trump and not report news or ask serious questions. She didn’t act like a real journalist and didn’t deserve to be treated as one.

From the Daily Mail:

A spirited Hillary Clinton took on the Trump administration Tuesday in one of her first public speeches since she lost the presidential election, criticizing Donald Trump and his spokesman Sean Spicer on everything from health care to their treatment of women. Cracking jokes about her November defeat and her months out of the limelight since, Clinton spoke to thousands of businesswomen in San Francisco, joking there was no place she’d rather be, ‘other than the White House.’ Without mentioning President Donald Trump by name, Clinton faulted the Republican presidential administration repeatedly, including calling its representation of women in top jobs ‘the lowest in a generation.’ She rebuked White House press secretary Spicer, again not by name, who hours earlier chided journalist April Ryan during a news conference for shaking her head. ‘Just look at all that’s happened in the last few days to women who were simply doing their job. ‘April Ryan, a respected journalist with unrivaled integrity, was doing her job just this afternoon in the White House press room when she was patronized and cut off trying to ask a question. One of your own California congresswomen, Maxine Waters, was taunted with a racist joke about her hair.

Hillary went on about Bill O’Reilly, again not by name, who cracked a bad joke about Maxine Waters. He said he had a hard time concentrating on California Rep. Maxine Waters during a speech because he was distracted by her “James Brown wig.” Everyone started calling it a racist joke and O’Reilly apologized. It wasn’t racist… it was about HAIR people! Geez. Now, he did say she was black and should have her own sitcom, but again… not racist and pretty much factual. This political correctness shtick is getting very, very old.

Clinton boasted: “I mean, it’s not like I didn’t know all the nasty things they were saying about me. I thought some of them were kind of creative.” No Hillary… they were pretty much the truth. Clinton declared herself appalled at a much-circulated photo showing an all-male group of Republican lawmakers last month negotiating women’s coverage in healthcare legislation, noting a social-media parody of it that showed an all-dog panel deciding on feline care. You do know that’s bull crap, right? Those men were CEOs of insurance companies meeting with President Trump. It had nothing to do with women, cats or dogs. Clinton needs to just shut it. All she can do is spew lies and hatred. Please go away.