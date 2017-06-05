Hillary Clinton Gets Publicly DESTROYED by Who She Least Expected

It’s official… no one wants Hillary Clinton anymore… not even her fellow Democrats. They are sick of her whining, bitter blame tour. She even had the nerve to blame her fellow Democrats for her loss. That didn’t sit well with them. The last time I looked, she had blamed 24 or 25 different things for her loss (I kid you not). None of them were herself, where the blame should have been squarely placed. The Hill interviewed more than a dozen Dems to see how they felt about Clinton’s remarks on her loss. Some of those were die hard supporters and aides. They unanimously want her out of the spotlight. In other words, just please go away. Right there with ya on that one.

The Dems truly believe that Clinton is going to hurt them in 2018 and if she keeps it up, she undoubtedly will. Hillary Clinton hasn’t changed one bit during all this. She’s the same beast she was before and during the last election. And as they are asking Clinton to step out of the spotlight like Obama, they need to check themselves. Obama has not gone away. He’s making more waves than ever. The difference is that he’s not actively sinking the party currently. Clinton is.

From The Hill:

Democrats say they'd like Hillary Clinton to take a cue from former President Obama and step out of the spotlight. They say her string of remarks explaining her stunning loss in November coupled with the public remarks blaming the Democratic National Committee for the defeat — which many took as also critical of Obama — are hurting the party and making the 2016 candidate look bitter. The Hill interviewed more a dozen Democrats about Clinton's remarks, including many staunch Clinton supporters and former aides. They said they understood the need for Clinton to explain what happened in the election, and many also empathized with Clinton's anger over former FBI Director James Comey's handling of a probe into her private email server. But they also unanimously said Clinton needs to rethink her public blaming tour. "Good God, what is she doing?" one longtime aide wondered after watching Clinton at the Recode conference in California on Wednesday. "She's apparently still really, really angry. I mean, we all are. The election was stolen from her, and that's how she feels. "But to go out there publicly again and again and talk about it? And then blame the DNC?" the aide wondered. "It's not helpful to Democrats. It's not helpful to the country, and I don't think it's helpful to her."

Hillary Clinton’s own peeps don’t get what the hell she’s doing these days. I view it as a desperate grasp at staying relevant and being important. There’s no way she’s going to run in the next presidential election. She’s too old and her health is too poor. Oh, and she’d lose again. No one likes this raving moonbat. Not even her husband or those around her. She’s just vile.

At the Recode conference, she said she had inherited nothing from a “bankrupt” Democratic Party led by Obama for eight years. “If she is trying to come across as the leader of the angry movement of what happened in 2016, then she’s achieving it,” said one former senior aide to Obama. “But part of the problem she had was she didn’t have a vision for the Democratic Party, and she needs to now take a break and let others come to the forefront.” Good, sane advice, but you know the Hildabeast won’t take it. As Steve Bannon put it, “Complaining about an outcome and blaming everyone else is not a good political strategy.”