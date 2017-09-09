Hillary Clinton: Kids Who Enter U.S. Illegally Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Stay [WATCH]

What a supreme hypocrite Hillary Clinton is. It just never ends. This last week, she came out with strong support for DACA. But just three years ago, in 2014, she said something very different indeed. This week, she said, “We’ve got to fight with everything we’ve got to #DefendDACA,” Clinton tweeted when news broke that President Trump might end Obama’s executive order. But in 2014, two short years after Barack Obama signed DACA unconstitutionally, she said that she didn’t think children brought into the US illegally should be allowed to stay.

“It may be safer but that’s not the answer,” she said in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. “We need to do more to provide border security…they should be sent back as soon as it can be determined where the adults in their families. I think all of them who can be reunited with their families should be…but we’ve got to send a clear message that just because your child gets across the border that doesn’t mean your child gets to stay,” she continued. So, which is it Hillary? Do the illegal immigrant children come or go? Or is that more a function of who is in the White House?

Back in 2014, tens of thousands of foreign children were sent to the US border to cross over illegally with the belief that the US would embrace them and give them citizenship. Then they would bring their families over. We are talking millions of illegal aliens. And the left who used children as a prop, sanctioned it. ‘Do it for the children…’ they proclaimed. No, it was done for Marxists, politicians and big business.

“We don’t want to send a message that is contrary to our laws and encourages them to make the dangerous journey,” Clinton said at the time. Now, she espouses absolute outrage at Trump over rescinding DACA, when in fact what he did was send it back to Congress so it can be cemented constitutionally by RINOs. Sending it back was the right thing to do… it should never had existed in the first place. But it is safe to do so knowing that progressives on the right will make it law. That’s very bad. And if they don’t do it, Trump has promised to revisit the issue. So, in the end, the left gets exactly what they want… for the Dreamers to stay. And we get nothing out of the deal.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Hillary Clinton is a stone cold liar and an opportunist. We get that. But she’s got lots of company these days on both sides of the aisle.

No time to waste – we've got to fight with everything we've got to #DefendDACA. Thanks, @jorgeramosnews, for sharing these powerful stories. https://t.co/rNtZZ4ONBy — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 4, 2017