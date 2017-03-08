HILLARY CLINTON SCANDAL BLOWS OPEN – She Knew… [VIDEO]

The discussion on Donald Trump’s wiretapping accusations came up on Fox and Friends for discussion. Hillary Clinton’s former campaign chief, Robby Mook, took the opportunity to drop a BOMB!

He stated that the only kind of wiretaps that he would acknowledge were those that were used to investigate Russia during the campaign and then stated that “Trump aides were caught talking to Russian agents, and those conversations were captured because the intelligence community apparently regularly have taps on the phone lines of those Russian agents,” then he went on to also make sure he said that the REAL problem was Trump aides talking to “Russia” so much…

Classic leftist move… deny, twist truth, disburse the blame elsewhere and declare the “truth” to be the agenda they are trying to push.

Is that brilliance? Maybe… is it right, absolutely not. It is a method that only fools would fall for and unfortunately we are in a nation that has been bred to fall for these traps for years now. Well, not all of us of course..you know that, but enough.

Mook then added that the Clinton campaign was informed by the intelligence community that wiretaps of Russian agents did in fact take place…. and later contradicted himself commenting that Hillary Clinton didn’t have any knowledge of the alleged wiretapping. Why was the intelligence community informing one campaign of surveillance captured on its opponent? The “Fox & Friends” hosts pointed to a tweet from Hillary Clinton on Oct. 31 that linked to a column from Slate that attempted to connect a server in Trump Tower to Russia. The hosts wondered why Clinton might link to that article and who might have leaked the information to Slate.

There were many who expressed disbelief in the Clinton campaign being tipped off to wiretapping of Russian agents which then of course allowed them to listen in to Trump aids…let’s not forget that part.



What evidence do Dems have for Russia investigation? https://t.co/W1g4tjEMWa pic.twitter.com/9sx1PbMudi — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 7, 2017



.@RobbyMook: Donald Trump won. That's not up for debate. But the question is was anyone aiding and abetting Russia's hack into the DNC? pic.twitter.com/EF8f6EeyXm — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 7, 2017



@FoundersHeart @FoxNews Why was Robby Mook, HRC's camp mgr, aware of the intel, but Trump did not know about it? Something is very wrong. — GodBlessUSA (@jk_223344) March 7, 2017



@foxandfriends @RobbyMook Hey Robbie, who from Intel told you about the wiretap between the Russians & People with @POTUS ? — Momma Cin (@clsimp58) March 7, 2017

I suggest that you watch the full interview below, it is not a waste of your time at all.

So, the questions that should be asked here are…. who was it exactly at the FBI who tipped the Clinton campaign off that Russians were being wiretapped and furthermore stating that they had potential links to certain Trump aides?

It seems to me that it would be the person who decided it would be a good idea not to indict her.

But…that’s just me.

What about you?