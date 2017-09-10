Hillary Clinton Slams Trump, Says Campaign Comforted Millions of White People [VIDEO]

Major face palm. SMH. Hillary, you really need to shut it and just go walk in the woods for a few years… maybe forever. You are doing far more harm to yourself than good. Now she is saying that President Trump comforted “millions of white people” with his campaign during an interview airing Sunday on CBS. That’s right… she’s calling everyone who is white a racist. I’m sure her intent was to call Trump one, but once again… open mouth, insert hoof. “He was quite successful in referencing the nostalgia that would give hope, comfort, settle grievances, for millions of people who were upset about gains that were made by others,” Clinton leveled at Trump’s campaign.

“What you’re saying is millions of white people,” host Jane Pauley stated. “Millions of white people,” Clinton confirmed. “Yeah, millions of white people.” Wow… way to alienate most of America in one fell swoop. That’s worse than the slur of ‘baskets of deplorables’ and I thought that was the gaff to end all gaffs. She did address that piece of stupidity as well and made it even worse. Instead of apologizing for insulting so many people, she blamed… you guessed it… Trump. She said she regretted handing Trump a political gift, but also for saying a “large number of people” didn’t care about Trump’s behavior. She still doesn’t get it. She never will.

The interview was pre-taped yesterday. Pauley asked Clinton about her so-called ‘surprising’ defeat. No one is surprised by it except Clinton and the left, But I digress. She wanted to know what derailed Clinton’s campaign that was “supposed to make history” by electing her the first female president of the United States. In a word, Hillary. But that’s not how the Hildabeast sees it of course. She blamed it on stereotypes, sexism and misogyny. She insinuated that people were just too backward and stupid to wrap their teeny tiny brains around a woman being president. No, Hillary… it’s you, not your sex, that people couldn’t stomach.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

In the interview, Clinton said she knew she was going to have to “have to work extra hard to make women and men feel comfortable with the idea of a woman president.” Instead, she should have worked extra hard to be an actual likable candidate. She should have not kept on committing crimes and lying about them. She should have given a damn about Americans in general. But she did none of that. Then Donald Trump happened to her and she royally deserved it.

While Hillary is promoting her book and blaming anyone and anything but herself for her loss of the presidency, the rest of America is either bored by her, amused at her stupidity or angry that no one seems interested in prosecuting this shrew. This part of the interview I found particularly ironic… Clinton did give one direct answer to Pauley’s question about things she did that cost her the election. “Oh, I think the most important of the mistakes I made was using personal email,” she said, referring to her use of a private server for official State Department business. Bwa ha ha ha ha! Ya think? She should have gone to prison for that alone, but alas, DC is covering for her yet again.

In the closing of the interview, Hillary shows yet again that she is beyond clueless and doesn’t understand Americans at all. “I believed that it was my responsibility to try to offer answers to it, not to fan it,” she said of the public’s anger over the financial crisis. “I think, Jane, that it was a mistake because a lot of people didn’t wanna hear my plans. They wanted me to share their anger. And I should’ve done a better job of demonstrating I get it.” So, she just wasn’t angry enough. Not only does she think we are a bunch of racists and deplorables, she thinks we are unstable anger cases. That’s how little she thinks of Americans and how much she holds us in contempt y’all.