Hillary: Investigation Against Me Would Be “Offensive, Abuse of Power”

Giving an interview in the left wing rag Mother Jones, failed Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton found a new scapegoat: Jeff Sessions.

Clinton expressed that she deeply regretted that Sessions’ investigation into Hillary’s multiple sins appeared to be “the politicization of the Justice Department.” She focused in on the Uranium One story, which has been slowly breaking since the 2015 book Clinton Cash showed that Hillary and her husband were the beneficiaries of large sums of money from Russians who handed over paychecks after the sale of Uranium to Russian hands was completed.

We’ve only learned recently that the undercover agent who tried to warn Congress about the coziness between Hillary, then Secretary of State and Russian backers could jeopardize the legitimacy of the sale of the uranium stores, but he was prevented by the FBI from speaking out.

In the interview, Hillary dropped this straight-up lie:

“This Uranium One story has been debunked countless times by members of the press, by independent experts. It is nothing but a false charge that the Trump administration is trying to drum up in order to avoid attention being directed at them.”

Then, she name-dropped the Golden Boy, Rep. Trey Gowdy, saying that even Gwody said that there’s “no need” for a special counsel to investigate Hillary. Yeah, maybe because there are better ways to get you into an orange jumpsuit.

Then, she said that it was “personally offensive” that she is being investigated by Jeff Sessions, calling it an “abuse of power” that is against the “rule of law,” suggesting that Trump was acting as if he were running a dictatorship where “political opponents are going to be unfairly, fraudulently investigated.”

Lady, you illegally ran personal email servers out of a bathroom and destroyed the evidence when the FBI came knocking. You were caught because your IT guy was stupid enough to use his personal username to ask the website Reddit for help in how to fully wipe the private email servers owned by a VIP.

In September of this year, Trump tweeted that it “looks like James Comey exonerated Hillary Clinton long before the investigation was over,” calling it a “rigged system!”

At the time, Trump was reacting to the fresh evidence that Comey’s investigation into the emails was just for show and that he had drafted an exoneration memo defending Clinton before he even began the process of interviewing witnesses.

You can watch the three minute video here: