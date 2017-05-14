James Woods smashes Hillary Clinton with Elizabeth Warren and it’s beautiful
James Woods is possibly the sharpest wit on Twitter out there. He just proved that once again by literally shredding Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren in once razor sharp tweet. It was glorious. He is a weapon unto himself: “#GoofyElizabeth Warren actually stated “that no one, no one in this country is above the law,” apparently forgetting to exempt all #Clintons.” BAM! That is going to leave a permanent mark, trust me.
Elizabeth Warren is an incomparable moron. She talks about the rule of law and no one being above it… except of course every asshat on the left and more. She’s trying to parley the Comey firing into an impeachment and it won’t work. One second, she wants Comey fired and prosecuted, the next she wants him kept and Trump prosecuted. It’s confusing trying to track all of the lies here. They are never ending.
From Twitchy:
We need to come up with some special term for a James Woods tweet that nukes the Left in just the perfect way …
James-i-fied?
Woods-i-dized?
Something with VideoDrome? (which incidentally is one of the freakin’ SCARIEST movies ever made)
Anyway, we need to come up with SOMETHING because this tweet (and many others like it) deserves its own category:
#GoofyElizabeth Warren actually stated "that no one, no one in this country is above the law," apparently forgetting to exempt all #Clintons
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 13, 2017
Slam Warren. Slam Hillary. BOOM.
And seriously a perfect display of the Left’s ridiculous and consistent hypocrisy when ignoring the actions of their “own”:
@RealJamesWoods @SenWarren also forget she's exempting herself. #Fraud
— George Briden (@gebr71) May 13, 2017×
Truth.
@RealJamesWoods Herself as well, regarding false claims of native heritage. It can be quite profitable, if you can get the right teaching position.
— G-Man (@PaulG_Man) May 13, 2017
But see it’s ok if she lied about her heritage because she’s a Democrat.
@RealJamesWoods Clintons
Barack
Comey
Susan Rice
Clapper
Rhodes
Abedin
Weiner
— Kent Brockman (@_innerhostility) May 13, 2017
The list goes on and on …
Never forget, Democrats are and always will be the party of, “Do as we say, not as we do.”
Such sheer hypocrisy is almost something to be admired. And yet not. I’ve watched James Woods for a long time now. The guy is brilliant and a solid conservative. Let’s just say I wouldn’t want to piss him off or be his enemy. Just sayin’. Warren is a blatant fraud and a liar with a long, long track record. So are most of her colleagues. No wonder Americans are tuning them out… they can no longer believe a word they say.
Per CNN, Sen. Elizabeth Warren tells grads with loads of debt: Agitate! She wants chaos and violence in the streets to obstruct President Trump. She’s a heap big idiot. Seriously, Democrats… if this is who you are pinning your election hopes on, give up now. You’ve lobotomized the Democratic Party.
Heap big INSANITY: Elizabeth Warren’s advice to debt-ridden grads sends heads to desks https://t.co/YJXslciaEq
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 13, 2017
Terresa Monroe-Hamilton
Terresa Monroe-Hamilton is an editor and writer for Right Wing News. She owns and blogs at NoisyRoom.net. She is a Constitutional Conservative and NoisyRoom focuses on political and national issues of interest to the American public. Terresa is the editor at Trevor Loudon's site, New Zeal - trevorloudon.com. She also does research at KeyWiki.org. You can email Terresa here. NoisyRoom can be found on Facebook and on Twitter.