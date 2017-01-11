Judge Says FBI Dump On Hillary Emails Just Dropped The SMOKING GUN

Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano claims that the FBI’s recent document dump regarding the Hillary Clinton email scandal is a smoking gun. This, he says, makes it clear that the failure to recommend prosecution was a huge mistake.

He discussed the issue while on Fox Business with Lou Dobbs on Monday and boy, did he have a lot to say.

From BizPac Review:

“This evidence, makes it clear, his last judgment on the matter of prosecution was utterly in error, does it not?” Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs asked Napolitano on Monday. “You’re absolutely correct,” Napolitano said. “This is the smoking gun if ever there was one.” “This ramps up the case for her prosecution to the point where, ironically, it may also ramp up the case for President Obama to issue her a pardon and to take this off of Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions’ desks.” If she isn’t pardoned Napolitano thinks the pressure on Donald Trump to push to prosecute “will make it very difficult for him to resist.” The emails pertaining to Clinton’s use of a private email server were released during NFL playoff games on Sunday.

Convenient timing to release a bunch of emails that are incredibly incriminating, don’t you think? This is just business as usual for the FBI, who are willing to go to great lengths to hide whatever criminal wrong-doing Hillary Clinton has documented in her emails.