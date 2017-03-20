JUST IN: Hillary Clinton Emerges – Makes Horrific Announcement…

Many people thought that Hillary Clinton’s humiliating loss last November would be the end of her political career, and indeed, she kept a low profile for months afterwards. But she has slowly been resurfacing, and rumors are flying that she is considering a run for mayor of New York City. Whether those rumors are true or not, she has just made an announcement about her future that some people won’t like.

Hillary’s first appearance in the days after the election was when she was spotted taking a walk in the Chappaqua woods, posing for a picture with a woman who “coincidentally” bumped into her. Friday, she spoke to USA Today and said that she is “ready to come out of the woods”, and make her return to the public spotlight.

On St. Patrick’s Day, she made an appearance in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where she gave a speech to the Society of Irish Women. “I’m like a lot of my friends right now, I have a hard time watching the news,” she said, stressing that people needed to work together now more than ever. “I do not believe that we can let political divides harden into personal divides. And we can’t just ignore, or turn a cold shoulder to someone because they disagree with us politically.”

“I am ready to come out of the woods and to help shine a light on what is already happening around kitchen tables, at dinners like this, to help draw strength that will enable everybody to keep going,” she added.

She did not expound upon how exactly she plans to help unite people, or to shine a light on what is happening in Washington, D.C., and certainly didn’t rule out a political run in the future.

