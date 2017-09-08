Mass Voter Fraud Discovered, So Large It Could VOID Hillary Clinton’s Win In New Hampshire!

This is not a drill!

New reports of voter fraud are springing up in New Hampshire. If you remember back to that (beautiful, lovely) night where Trump won the Oval Office, he lost New Hampshire by 0.4% of the vote, and with it, four electoral college votes.

We’re hearing reports that more than 6,500 people registered to vote in New Hampshire on November 8th using out-of-state driver’s licenses. Okay, so maybe they lived in Vermont last year and moved a little across the border. But, of those 6,500, the vast majority of never obtained an in-state license for themselves or registered a motor vehicle.

It’s looking like most of the non-residents were carrying Massachusetts licenses, according to numbers given out by the N.H. House Speaker Shawn Jasper, who also said that the practice of busing voters in from other states is not an unheard of tactic.

The Granite State has been in the news for suspected voter fraud since well before the November election, and last winter we posted a video collected by Project Veritas showing suspected voter fraud during the Democratic primaries.

In the video, James O’Keefe presents the exposure of just how easy it was for non-residents to vote in New Hampshire’s primary. As well, it serves to call to action the Sanders Democrats who have gained a lot of sympathy from Trump supporters who believed that Hillary rigged things behind the scenes to prevent Sanders from winning the ticket. It was a populist election that should’ve been between the popular candidate, Trump and Sanders.

And let’s remember, even with a rigged system and an unfair election scheme behind the scenes, she still couldn’t beat Donald Trump at the ballot box.

In New Hampshire, you have 60 days from moving there to switch to in-state plates for your vehicle and to switch to an in-state license. So far, only 15% of the voters who were using out-of-state identification have been issued new licenses, and only 3.3% have registered their vehicle in the state.

Last winter during the Primaries we reported that Trump dominated during the Republican board, taking 35% of the votes.

After that Primary, only Trump and Cruz remained worth backing, with Rubio in 5th place behind Jeb! and John Kasich. Whew, feels like a lot longer ago to say those names!

Good luck to both the Republicans the Sanders Democrats is continuing to provide and bring up evidence that Hillary is a liar and a cheat.