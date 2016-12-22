MSNBC Nails Hillary With The TRUTH After She Gives WHINY Speech About Election Loss VIDEO

The media was overwhelmingly on Hillary Clinton’s side during the election season and they were all shocked when she ended up losing on election day. She has spent the weeks since doing everything she can to steal the election from Donald Trump and moping around about losing. And evidently, the media is getting fed up.

Monday, on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, a panel of journalists slammed Hillary for her reaction to losing the election. Hillary has been blaming everyone else for her loss, including at a speech in New York on Friday, where she blamed FBI Director James Comey and Russian President Vladimir Putin. She cited a piece from Nate Silver in FiveThirtyEight, who wrote that voters were, indeed, swayed by Comey’s decision to reopen the investigation into her e-mail scandal. “Nate Silver believes, I happen to believe this, that that letter most likely made the difference in the outcome,” she said. “We have to recognize that, as the latest reports made clear, Vladimir Putin himself directed the covert cyberattacks against our electoral system, against our democracy, apparently because he has a personal beef against me.”

Mike Barnicle responded by saying, “I think all of us have a lot of respect for the former Secretary of State, the former Senator from New York, former First Lady. This is a sad way to step off the stage.”

The other panelists quickly piled on. The Comey letter certainly had an impact on the election, in that it reminded voters of what she had failed to do for many, many months. And that is to address specifically and credibly her email problem,” Barnicle added. “Her larger problem is she went to the country with really no story” other than ‘it’s my turn’.”

“It’s just this utter incapability for self-examination,” New York Times reporter Jeremy Peters added. “It’s the Russians’ fault, It’s Comey’s fault… it’s Huma [Abedin’s]’s fault, it’s [President] Obama’s fault, it’s fake news’ fault, it’s the media’s fault.”

“What all of this allows them and the Democratic Party to do is to avoid the tough questions about why they lost and how they alienated such a large block of voters, and the fact that none of them saw this for the election it was, which was a change election, and she wasn’t the agent of change the Americans wanted,” Peters continued. “I think Hillary Clinton’s comments were painful to watch,” said David Ignatius with The Washington Post. “I like the quicker, cleaner Barack Obama version after the 2010 midterm election, when he said, ‘We got shellacked.’”

