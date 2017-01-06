NOBODY ASKED FOR THIS: Hillary is talking about running for office here…

After losing the presidential election in November, Hillary Clinton would finally disappear into oblivion where she belonged… or at least, that’s what we all thought. It turns out, she may be considering running for office again.

Before joining the Obama administration, Hillary served as a New York senator for eight years. So after her humiliating loss, her next step is evidently to return to her roots and try to become mayor of New York City. And apparently, New Yorkers love her. New York Democrat consultant Hank Sheinkopf said, “She is wildly popular among New Yorkers — so much so that were she to file, [Mayor Bill] de Blasio would have to file his retirement papers on the same day.”

Other sources confirmed the rumor, including a former city official who said, “She’s talking about it.”

Bill de Blasio didn’t endorse Hillary for six months during the presidential campaign. He was elected in 2014, and is up for re-election in 2017. In 2016, polls showed how deeply unpopular de Blasio is; a Quinnipiac University poll found that almost half of all New Yorkers didn’t think he deserved re-election, and his popularity rating in 2016 was as low as 35%.

Interestingly, Hillary’s aide and confidante Huma Abedin is married to Anthony Weiner… who ran for mayor twice and lost.

Will Hillary actually go through with this and try to resurrect her political career? Only time will tell, but if she’s smart, she won’t follow through on this desperate and ridiculous plan. At some point, she needs to just give up on her political dreams and find something else to do with her life.