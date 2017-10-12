REPORT: Bill Threw Hillary’s NEW Book In Garbage- Haven’t Been On Speaking Terms For MONTHS!

Can I laugh? I’m going to laugh.

Gossip columnist Ed Klein who has been covering the Clintons and Kennedys for decades has a new book coming out at the end of the month, All Out War: The Plot to Destroy Trump and gives a behind the scenes look at the Clinton camp. Political storytelling is all well and good but it’s nice to hear some insider gossip about the former and God willing never-again First Couple.

Klein says that while Clinton’s What Happened book, that blames everyone except herself for her hilarious election loss to Donald J. Trump, is a bestseller but it didn’t stop her husband Bill from chucking a copy in the trash. A close acquaintance to the Clintons said that Bill told Hillary that “the book made her look bewildered, angry and confused” and that she should not broadcast those qualities, especially since she had just so recently put herself up for the most powerful and important job in the world.

Bill the intern connoisseur also hated the title of the book, saying that the only possible response to a book called What Happened is to say “You lost.” He’s not wrong. He’s wrong about a lot of things: He’s wrong on whether or not it’s morally correct to sexually assault women, but he’s right on the book title. Hillary, apparently, yelled at Bill for his idea to push back the publication date so the book could be rewritten, and she responded that it was “finished and that’s how it’s going to be published.”

All this took place last summer, and Klein says that negative feelings within the bounds of their holy, holy matrimony are getting more intense while Hillary uses her Costco milk aisle book tour to blame Russian hackers, James Comey of the FBI and the women who voted for Trump for her loss. Yes, people who don’t vote for you are usually the reason that you lose an election, but that’s on you, not them.

We’re all still laughing at how Hillary completely ignored the rust belt and especially Wisconsin, and Klein says that Bill had warned Hillary “a month before the election” that she was losing and should go to the states that she was ignoring. Hillary, in turn, called Bill “delusionsal.”

The year is 2017 and I’m writing an article that make Bill Clinton look like the sane one in the room.

Hillary reportedly blames Bill’s criticisms on his “lack of sympathy” and says that it’s driven a wedge between them. Oh, like they were all cuddly warm before this. As well, reports state that they haven’t spoken to each other in months and only speak through friends and third party lawyers.

Hillary’s spokeperson has responded calling Ed a “sad man” while Bill’s spokesperson (hopefully not an intern) called him a “pathetic liar.”

What, you couldn’t have had a joint press conference to dispel the myth that you two aren’t getting along?

For something lighter, here’s a three minute video from our friend Andrew Klavan cracking some severe jokes over the head of Hillary and her insane book tour: