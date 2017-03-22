REVEALED: John Podesta’s Shocking Ties to Russia LEAKED

There has been a lot of speculation about ties between the Russian government and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. But what about ties to Hillary Clinton’s campaign? It turns out that there’s a pretty influential Clinton crony with his own ties to Russia.

John Podesta was Bill Clinton’s White House chief of staff, and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign chairman. And according to Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Republican from Texas, Podesta has a role with a company founded by Vladimir Putin, and Gohmert wants that role investigated.

In 2011, Podesta joined the boards and executive committees of three organizations: Joule Unlimited, based out of Boston; Joule Global Holdings, based out of Rotterdam; and Joule Global Stichting. Just three months after Podesta came along, Joule Unlimited accepted a massive investment from Rusnano, a Russian state-run company — the one founded by Putin. Rusnano put one billion rubles into the company, or $35 million in dollars. They also awarded a board seat to Anatoly Chubais, Rusnano’s CEO.

What could make this an even stickier situation is that Podesta was not entirely forthcoming about his relationship to Rusnano. When he joined the Obama administration as a senior counselor, he didn’t reveal his 2011 Joule stock vesting agreement in his financial disclosure form, or the 75,000 shares of Joule stock he had received. It wasn’t until last year that his relationship came to light, when the non-profit Government Accountability Institute published a report on Russian ties to Podesta and the Clintons.

According to Gohmert, this relationship needs to be investigated. “This certainly needs to be reviewed to see if there really is something nefarious going on with these activities,” he told the Daily Caller.

