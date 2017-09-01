A RIGGED SYSTEM! Trump Says James Comey ‘Rigged’ Hillary Clinton FBI Investigation

“Wow, looks like James Comey exonerated Hillary Clinton long before the investigation was over…and so much more,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “A rigged system!” And the President has this one exactly right.

Talk about a smoking gun. Evidence has now come to light that actually proves James Comey’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email scandal was all for show and not legitimate from the get-go. Even before he interviewed witnesses, he drafted a memo that would exonerate Clinton from all wrong doing. The fix was definitely in here. The outcome had been decided from the beginning and the rest was merely theater as many suspected. The Senate Judiciary Committee has gotten a hold of memos that bear this out. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray to inform him that the committee found in unredacted parts of these transcripts evidence that proves former FBI Director James Comey decided to write a statement to exonerate the then-presumptive Democrat presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, before the FBI finished its investigation into her emails. Even though this is damning evidence, I have little hope that Comey will be nailed over it. To do that you’d have to clear out the entire FBI and reboot it.

Grassley didn’t pull any punches either. He flatly stated that Comey decided as early as April of 2016 to declare Hillary’s innocence, long before she and her staffers were even interviewed. If anyone had any doubts about Comey being complicit in all of this, this should cement it for them. The statement of innocence was so premature that the FBI had not even interviewed Clinton herself yet. This just screams collusion and corruption. But crickets from the media over it.

This was uncovered and brought to light from the interview transcripts of Comey’s chief of staff, James Rybicki, and FBI counsel Trisha Anderson. Those particular interviews were given last fall. They were part and parcel of an Office of Special Counsel investigation into the FBI’s role in investigating Clinton’s emails. The transcripts were massively redacted. But even so, they still clearly show that Comey drafted an exoneration statement in either April or May of 2016. This was prior to the interview sessions of seventeen witnesses and Clinton herself. Hillary Clinton was interviewed on July 2nd and Comey made his pronouncement three days later.

This occurred before Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson struck a highly unusual immunity deal with the Justice Department. They made a limited immunity agreement with the DOJ. That pact prohibited investigators and prosecutors from asking about conversations between the two Clinton aides and Platte River Networks, a Denver-based tech firm that maintained Clinton’s server after she left the State Department. The overriding question here now is did Comey give out these insane immunity deals in order to cover up his predetermined exoneration of Clinton.

To say that Comey was impartial here is a wicked joke. It’s a farce. He wasn’t just biased, he was totally in with Clinton on all of this. “Conclusion first, fact-gathering second — that’s no way to run an investigation,” wrote Senators Grassley and Graham. “The FBI should be held to a higher standard than that, especially in a matter of such great public interest and controversy. The outcome of an investigation should not be prejudged while FBI agents are still hard at work trying to gather the facts.” James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Bill and Hillary Clinton are all guilty here as are so many others. It’s way past time that Comey be brought to task over this and we air the truth of the matter. Clinton’s email scandal should be thoroughly investigated and all of these people should be charged with corruption over this.