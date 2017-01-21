Right After Hillary Shook The Hand Of This Republican She Got SLAPPED With BRUTAL News

If Hillary Clinton thinks that all her worries about investigations into her corrupt dealings will just go away with the election of President Obama, she’s in for a very rude shock. As Trump was being inaugurated yesterday, you could hear the chants of ‘Lock her up!’ She shook hands with Jason Chaffetz who later confirmed her worst fears with three little words: “The investigation continues,” Chaffetz wrote. She’s not out of grandma’s woods yet… the wolf is definitely at her door.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) on Friday said he was “pleased” that Hillary Clinton did not become president just hours after the two shook hands. I’m sure that shaking hands with Clinton was a VERY unpleasant experience for Chaffetz, but one he saw as his duty. There’s a lot of bad blood there. He has been a strong critic of Clinton’s and has spearheaded numerous investigations into the Hildabeast’s dealings.

From Western Journalism:

Hillary Clinton on Friday received a reminder that beneath the pleasantries and political niceties that surrounded the inauguration of President Donald Trump, serious business awaits. House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, who shook Clinton’s hand at the Capitol during the inauguration ceremony, was quick to post an image of that moment online so that the American people could understand the difference between politesse and policy. “So pleased she is not the President,” Chaffetz wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “I thanked her for her service and wished her luck,” he said, before tacking on three vital words. “The investigation continues,” Chaffetz wrote. Chaffetz has said that questions about the Clinton Foundation and Clinton’s careless treatment of classified information still need to be answered. “Just because there was a political election doesn’t mean it goes away,” he said recently, calling the classified emails found on the private server used by Clinton during her tenure as secretary of “the largest breach of security in the history of the State Department.”

Wonder if Chaffetz had the insane urge to wipe his hand after the encounter? I know I would. Just because Trump has backed off Clinton personally, does not mean that Chaffetz is done by any means concerning her pay-to-play schemes and breaches of national security. “I still have a duty and obligation to get to the truth about one of the largest breaches of security at the State Department,” he said. “Tens of thousands of documents still have not been turned over to Congress.”

“I’m not out to get her,” Chaffetz said. “But I am here to find the truth and make sure that it never happens again.” Americans ARE out to get her and I don’t think that is going to stop until justice is done here. After Benghazi, many wanted her head on a platter and I’m right there with them. “There are tens of thousands of documents the State Department still has not turned over to the United States Congress that should be available. There’s issues relating to the Department of Justice. I still think that the federal government needs to provide to Congress the records which we sought,” Chaffetz added. Here’s wishing Jason Chaffetz good hunting.