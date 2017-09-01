The Unpersoning of Christopher Columbus Continues

The ultimate villain is not Robert E. Lee, who merely defended his Virginia homeland, but Christopher Columbus, whose crime was to allow Western Civilization to expand into the New World. If no one had achieved what Columbus did, North America would still be populated by half-starved Stone Age savages and the hated United States would not exist. Consequently, La-La Land is the latest city to proclaim that Columbus Day will henceforth be fundamentally transformed into Indigenous Peoples Day:

The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to eliminate Columbus Day from the city calendar, siding with activists who view the explorer as a symbol of genocide for native peoples in North America and elsewhere. Over the objections of Italian American civic groups, the council made the second Monday in October a day in L.A. to commemorate “indigenous, aboriginal and native people.”

Although Italian Americans seem to be the only ones who put up a fight against the campaign to unperson Christopher Columbus, he represents all Americans of European heritage, or who appreciate living in a civilized country where life isn’t as nasty, brutish, and short as it was for pre-Columbian Indians.

As liberal bureauweenies do their part to advance the cultural Marxist agenda by destroying our heritage, so do their street thug colleagues:

A statue of celebrated explorer Christopher Columbus was found beheaded in a Yonkers park. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now Lifelong resident Pat Gamberdella said he called police when he noticed the head of the statue torn off. “It’s very upsetting that American values have sunken to the level they are today,” Gamberdella said. “It’s unfortunate because I did go up there and I did see it all smashed.” The head to the bronze-colored statue was found discarded next to a plastic bag in Columbus Memorial Park, a mile north of the Bronx.

This is hardly the first Columbus statue to be attacked since the Left’s War on History went into overdrive following Charlottesville. Elsewhere in New York, Columbus Circle is likely to be erased.

There is no aspect of American or Western Culture that these malefactors will not desecrate, demonized, and destroy. Progressives are doing to America what Muslims did to the rich and varied, mainly Christian cultures that once flourished across the Middle East. Everything that we fail to defend will be lost, starting with our pride.

To be unpersoned for personifying the West.

On tips from TCS III, J, and Torcer. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.