War on History Endangers Grant’s Tomb

The campaign against American history is not just some belated mop-up operation left over from the Civil War. Robert E. Lee was only a starting point. Ulysses S. Grant defeated Lee, but being a great man who lived prior to the rise of political correctness, he is no less a thought criminal. In addition to the famous statue in Columbus Circle, New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark Viverito wants to go after Grant’s Tomb:

A spokesperson said Viverito also thinks that Grant’s Tomb should be on the review list. Grant has been regarded by some as anti-Semitic.

Long before he was president, Grant expelled Jews suspected of war profiteering from certain areas occupied by the Union Army. That could be enough to get NYC’s hard left mayor Bill de Blasio to declare him an unperson.

“In 1862, he signed general order 11, expelling Jews from Kentucky, Tennessee, and Mississippi. I wonder if you think that given the large number of Jewish, he should be buried in New York City,” CBS2’s [Marcia] Kramer asked the mayor. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now “Marcia, I’m not familiar with that history. Obviously I take it very seriously, but I’m not familiar with it. We don’t tolerate anti-Semitism in New York City,” the mayor said.

They can find something on anyone. No white male historical figure, no matter how important, is safe from the purge. History starts right now.

Like Lee, too great a man not to be hated by progressives.

On a tip from TCS III. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.