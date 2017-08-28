War on History Endangers Grant’s Tomb

War on History Endangers Grant’s Tomb
Dave Blount
28 Aug, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The campaign against American history is not just some belated mop-up operation left over from the Civil War. Robert E. Lee was only a starting point. Ulysses S. Grant defeated Lee, but being a great man who lived prior to the rise of political correctness, he is no less a thought criminal. In addition to the famous statue in Columbus Circle, New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark Viverito wants to go after Grant’s Tomb:

A spokesperson said Viverito also thinks that Grant’s Tomb should be on the review list. Grant has been regarded by some as anti-Semitic.

Long before he was president, Grant expelled Jews suspected of war profiteering from certain areas occupied by the Union Army. That could be enough to get NYC’s hard left mayor Bill de Blasio to declare him an unperson.

“In 1862, he signed general order 11, expelling Jews from Kentucky, Tennessee, and Mississippi. I wonder if you think that given the large number of Jewish, he should be buried in New York City,” CBS2’s [Marcia] Kramer asked the mayor.

“Marcia, I’m not familiar with that history. Obviously I take it very seriously, but I’m not familiar with it. We don’t tolerate anti-Semitism in New York City,” the mayor said.

They can find something on anyone. No white male historical figure, no matter how important, is safe from the purge. History starts right now.

Ulysses-S-Grant
Like Lee, too great a man not to be hated by progressives.

On a tip from TCS III. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.

Dave Blount

Dave Blount

More articles by Dave Blount

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend