War on History May Hit Lincoln Hall Dormitory

Abraham Lincoln played too large a role in the American story not to be a casualty of the War on History, if only as collateral damage. Earlier he narrowly escaped being branded a thought criminal at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Now we read this, from Honest Abe’s home state:

The "Lincoln Hall" dorm at Eastern Illinois University may be renamed because its counterpart at the school — "Douglas Hall" — has come under fire. The university's faculty senate recently passed a resolution calling on campus leaders to consider renaming the two dorms because Stephen Douglas, a Democrat, famously advocated for slavery against Republican Abraham Lincoln in a series of debates. The Charleston, Illinois-based institution was home to one of the famous Lincoln-Douglas debates.

Now it is not just historical figures who held opinions that are no longer politically unfashionable who must be purged. Even those who debated them have to go.

Here’s a solution that ought to work for progressives. Why don’t we just cut to the chase and erase every American who lived before Martin Luther King Jr.? No wait… King was a Republican who applied for (and was denied) a handgun carry permit. Maybe we should start with Al Sharpton.

On a tip from Steve B. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.