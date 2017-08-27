20 Intense Pics of Hurricane Harvey’s Houston Flood [VIDEO]

Hurricane Harvey is making a mess in Texas and that’s an understatement. I believe it is the first major hurricane to hit the US since 2005. It landed on the Texan coast as a category 4 hurricane and then quickly wound down to a tropical storm. The problem is that it is stalled and is dumping biblical amounts of water around Houston and other areas. Already, five are dead and there have been thousands of rescue calls. The pictures of the devastation are incredibly sobering. I want to share a tweet that was sent to me this morning of a business… they didn’t prep are take the warning seriously and this is what happened:

I fear for the guy in that video. The building only has two stories and this could go on for another five days. It doesn’t look good for this guy. The hurricane is still pounding Houston and they are in trouble there. I saw tornadoes that had ripped through neighborhoods as well. More than 1,000 people were rescued overnight Sunday, with more than 2,000 calls to 911 for rescues pouring in, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a news conference Sunday. Turner assured priority has been given to life-threatening calls and defended his previous decision not to ask residents to evacuate before the heavy rain swamped roads.

From the Daily Mail:

Five people were reported dead on Sunday as the Hurricane Harvey death toll climbed. Three people are feared dead in Aransas County and another two are thought to have died in Houston as 130mph winds and thrashing rain lashed the region. The Category 4 hurricane, dubbed the worst in 12 years, made landfall late on Friday, battering the coast. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm and is making its way inland, bringing with it a torrent of heavy rain and further concern for emergency authorities who fear it will trigger some of the worst flooding on record in the state. With another 40in of downpours on the way on Sunday, the true scale of the damage is yet to reveal itself. Thousands have been rescued from boats, homes and vehicles after becoming trapped in flood water. As local mayors and weather experts lamented the state’s worst flooding on record and warned that the agony had ‘just begun’, President Trump took a more upbeat tone in a string of early morning tweets, saying that the ‘good news’ was there was ‘talent on the ground’ to help cope with the disaster.

The director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Brock Long, said the government is expected to conduct a “mass care mission” and predicted that the aftermath of the storm would require FEMA’s involvement for years. It’s far worse than they even imagined and another round of heavy rain is inbound. We are talking 3 to 5 feet of rain here. People evacuated the coast for the most part, but Houston did not think they would get nailed like this. It’s going to get bad… much worse than it already has. Texas will recover because Texans are tough and self-sufficient, but God help them. This is a nightmare.

Rainfall expected for today is a staggering 40 inches. I can’t even comprehend that. People are crawling with their families into their attics to escape the flood waters. If they don’t have an ax to cut through the roof, they’ll drown. President Trump is on his way to the state as soon as he can get there. Analysts are calling Harvey a once in 500 years flood. Making matters even worse is that Harvey could spin back out into the gulf, re-energize and come back to hit them all over again. Keep Texas in your prayers and thoughts today. They need it.

