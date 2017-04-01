CRAZY!! Woman LOSES IT When She Sees Couple Kissing In Restaurant! [VIDEO]

A CRAZY video on the Internet shows a female diner blasting off an expletive-ridden diatribe towards a couple who were kissing in a restaurant.

The video begins with the woman, who was wearing a red San Francisco sweater, getting into a spat with a cashier about the couple at a restaurant located in California.

The boyfriend of the woman filming the video tells the incensed woman to just leave…She then replies: ‘Excuse me! This is a place where you eat, not where you make out. Go get a room!’

‘You’re a sl** – go make out outside. You’re a prostitute – don’t you have any manners? Why don’t you leave b****!’

She doesn’t stop right there: ‘I can’t wait to report you to the police.’

As the woman moves towards the couple, her boyfriend warns her: ‘Step the f*** back!’

The woman then returns with her own acid: ‘You’re f****** your girlfriend in a public restaurant acting like a prostitute. You’re sexually harassing me – you and that sl**.’

She then turns her frustration on the cashier of the restaurant: ‘I want my money back.’

Turning back towards her victims, she claims: ‘Do you know how much I want to puke on both of you? You are the ugliest b**** I’ve ever seen – you look like a little boy.

As she finally exits the establishment, she manages to turn towards another patron coming through the door: ‘I’m an American – I’m from California. Go back to whatever…’

As the guy attempts to make her leave, she says: ‘Excuse me!’ she then strikes him with a stack of papers ‘Go back you retarded foreign assh***’

Going further into detail, A REDDIT poster shared the following:

‘Last night my girlfriend of four years and I were waiting patiently for a lady to order her food at this restaurant in Santa Monica, and I had my arms around her from behind and maybe kissed her on the top of the head once or twice, but that was the extent of it. ‘Out of nowhere, the lady looks at us and exclaims emphatically how inappropriate [our] PDA was and how uncomfortable it was making her. ‘I thought she was joking because of how little we were actually making contact. I turned and kissed my girlfriend on the cheek and made a loud smack, and that’s where she really lost it.‘