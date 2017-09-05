Expectant Mother Jumps To Her Death At 42 Weeks Pregnant After Family Refuses C-Section

An expectant mother at the age of 26 jumped to her death because she could not get a C-section. What a waste. This happened in China. She was 42 weeks pregnant… so she was way overdue. She jumped off the 20th floor of the hospital. Under Chinese law, the woman’s family had to agree to the C-section and wouldn’t. Evidently, the woman was in so much pain, she could no longer take it and took death as a way out. I can’t even imagine that.

I can’t imagine why the family would not allow the induction of labor and a C-section when she was in sooo much pain and her life was threatened, as well as the baby’s. It makes no sense. Doctors had told the woman a natural birth at that point would be very risky. But her family would still not give consent. In the end, it cost the life of both mother and child. That family will have to live the rest of their lives knowing their actions resulted in that outcome.

Ma was admitted to Yulin No 1 Hospital on August 30th. According to her doctors, the fetus’ large head circumference meant that a natural birth would have been risky to the health of the mother. Probably the baby too. I guess in China they don’t put the patient’s life first, before the family’s wishes. The doctors recommended a C-section immediately and still the family stood firm and said no. SMH.

Huo Junwei, a doctor at the hospital told reporters, “The pregnant woman twice walked out of the ward to tell her family that she wanted a cesarean because she could no longer bear the pain but the family were reluctant.” They insisted on a natural birth. On the afternoon of September 4th, Ma took her and her baby’s life rather than go through the agony anymore.

A lot of stories like this come out of China where human life is not as important as tradition and culture. It’s hard to understand how you could be this way if you love or care at all about someone like this young mother. Because they would not sanction the C-section, both the mother and the baby probably would have died anyway. It would have been a slow, agonizing death as well.

You don’t see things like this in the US, thank goodness. The well-being of both the mother and the child comes first regardless of the family and what they desire here in America. Be thankful we live in a free society where this doesn’t happen.