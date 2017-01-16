The Greatest Show On Earth To Close After 146 Years [VIDEO]

After 146 years, running away to join the circus will no longer be a viable career choice for today’s youth. Youths of yesteryear from about the mid 1800’s to the mid 1900’s had big dreams of joining the circus, especially if they were having a bad day at home. But now, due to a number of factors, the legendary Ringling Bros. Circus will fold its tents forever. The closing was announced to employees Saturday night in Orlando. There will be 30 more performances before the ringmaster no longer has a ring to master.

The company has two traveling circuses which will perform 30 shows, the final one in May. For those who would like to catch the end of an era, there will be shows in Atlanta, Washington, Philadelphia, Boston and Brooklyn. The last series of shows will be in Providence, Rhode Island, on May 7th and in Uniondale, New York, at the Nassau County Coliseum on May 21st.

Today’s public simply has different tastes. Low attendance, rising costs and a years long battle with animal rights activists made it unprofitable to continue to operate. Though it is interesting to note that the circus won $25.2 million in settlements from several organizations including the Humane Society in a win that vindicated them amidst allegations that the elephants were being mistreated. All the current animals will be sent out to appropriate new homes.

Bye-bye Big Top. You were once grand. You captured our imagination with your feats of derring-do, amazing acrobats and incredible animal acts. Time catches up with us all. And the time has come to pull up the tent stakes for good. Ladies And Gentlemen! And, Children Of All Ages! The Greatest Show On Earth!

See video below: