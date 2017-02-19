Half-ton 75 year-old woman found MOLDED to her chair, what happened next was shocking

This is just so shockingly tragic and sad. A 75 year-old woman who weighs 550 pounds was rescued by paramedics this week. She had evidently been sitting in the same chair for so long, it had molded to her body and I’ll bet her skin had begun to fuse with whatever the chair was made of. They say they could smell excrement all the way out to the street and the place was beyond filthy. They say she has no family. If she was in the same chair that long, someone had to have been feeding her and coming by once in a while. As they tried to move the woman, her bones were breaking and she was incredibly weak. Her chances of surviving this don’t look good.

None of her neighbors in Springfield, Ohio knew the state that she or the home were in. She’s been in that chair since July of 2016. The smell must have been horrendous. They had to wear Hazmat suits to rescue her… it was just that bad. She was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on her current condition. No one should be left helpless like that. It’s unconscionable.

From Liberty Unyielding:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Residents in a Springfield Township neighborhood had no idea one of their neighbors was living in squalor until emergency vehicles lit up their typically quiet street, the Toledo Blade reported. The smell of human excrement reached the sidewalk as emergency responders worked to remove a 550-pound elderly woman from her living room chair Thursday evening. Barbara Foster, 75, had been sitting in the same place since July 2016 — long enough for her body to weaken and her skin to mold to the chair’s shape, according to a Lucas County Sheriff’s Office report. Crews required protective suits because of the home’s unsanitary conditions, Assistant Fire Chief Rick Helminski said. “I was also advised that Barbara was so physically weak that bones in her body were breaking when EMS was attempting to carry her out of the house,” the report read. Ms. Foster was taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio hospital. A hospital spokesman on Friday said no information was available for a patient by that name.

A bright orange sign posted in the woman’s front window declared the home unfit for habitation Friday after Toledo-Lucas County Health Department officials assessed the dwelling. Caution tape surrounded the property and surgical-type face masks were discarded on the front lawn. I wonder if a special team will be called in for a clean up and sanitation, or if they’ll just condemn the property?

Sheriff’s investigators believe Ms. Foster moved to the area from Arizona and had taught at Toledo Public Schools. They are not aware of any living relatives in the region. The Area Office on Aging had not had contact with Ms. Foster, but officials called her situation “extreme.” That’s an understatement. I don’t know how she fed herself if she never moved or how she went to the bathroom. I don’t think I want to know. I guess she had food delivered and they called 911. Man, you couldn’t pay me enough to do that and someone should have gotten that woman help sooner.